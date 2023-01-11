How to play Free Fire OB38 update on PC

The Free Fire OB38 update has been released, and players can now download it onto their own devices to enjoy the title. The new version essentially brings a number of exciting additions, such as a new playable character known as “Santino,” a new pet called “Kactus,” and more.

In addition to the many new additions, the OB38 patch has resulted in balancing multiple characters and weapon adjustments, among other things. Gamers using mobile devices may get it through the corresponding app stores, while those on PC can access the stores on the emulators.

Guide on playing Free Fire OB38 update on PC

Gamers who want to download the OB38 update on PC will have to use emulators (Image via Sportskeeda)

The OB38 update is straightforward to download on a PC, but players must first download an emulator if they don’t have one installed. A wide selection of emulators can be found on the internet, with some of the more well-known options being BlueStacks and MEmu Play.

Once the emulator has been installed, individuals may follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Open the required emulator and open the Google Play Store application or the relevant store present on it.

Open the Google Play Store on the relevant emulator (Image via BlueStacks)

Step 2: Next, you will have to use the search option to look up “Free Fire.” Several results will appear on your display, and you must choose the appropriate one.

Step 3: As the next step, tap on the “Install” button. If you already have the game installed, hit the “Update” button instead.

You must ensure that there is sufficient storage space available on your PC to install the game.

Step 4: After the game is installed, you may open its application and then sign in by utilizing the option connected to your account. If you don’t own an account, create a new one.

Once you have completed all these steps, you can play the OB38 version on your PC.

Features of Free Fire OB38 update

OB38 update has brought in a range of unique features (Image via Garena)

As mentioned above, a range of unique features has been added with the Free Fire OB38 update. Listed below are the key ones that you will be able to find:

Battle Royale changes (new arsenal, vehicle improvements, loot radar, jammer, and more)

Clash Squad changes (zone shrinking, weapon cost, and cs store adjustments)

Game mode changes (Free for All and Big Head mode)

New character – Santino

New pet – Kactus

Character rework and changes (Skyler, Kenta, Tatsuya, Hayato, Iris, J.Biebs, Leon)

Social system and features

Game performance

Weapon balance adjustment (Rifle, SMG, Shotgun, and LMG)

System changes

Gameplay adjustments

Craftland

Readers interested in learning more about the OB38 update’s features can check the patch notes by clicking on this link.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and users belonging to the nation are advised not to play or download the game onto their devices. However, they may enjoy playing the MAX version since it was not included in the list of suspended applications.

