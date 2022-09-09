How to set up Factory Challenge in Free Fire MAX

Besides the two regular game modes in Free Fire, Garena regularly comes up with new options to keep players engaged. Gamers can also produce unique community-created modes, with the Factory Challenge being one of the most popular options.

The Factory Challenge has been brought into the limelight by content creators, many of whom actively upload content centered around it. After watching their favorite players enjoy the mode, many gamers wish to play it themselves. Since it is a custom room creation, players will need a room card to play the mode in Free Fire MAX.

Guide to setting up Factory Challenge in Free Fire MAX

Users may follow the instructions provided here to set up a Factory Challenge in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: First, gamers should click on the mode selection option in the bottom-right corner to open the menu of available options.

Click the Custom button first (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They can click on the Custom button to access that particular section.

Click the Create button to access the interface (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Next, players can tap on the Create button in the bottom-right corner to open the relevant interface.

Step 4: Subsequently, individuals should enter the room name and password, as this mode is generally played with friends.

Step 5: After that, gamers should select the Bermuda map, and for their game option, they need to pick Battle Royale. They can adjust options like team mode, players, spectators, and more based on their preferences.

Select the desired options (Image via Garena)

Additionally, this game tab offers several other customizable options like revival, HP, movement speed, jump height, zone speed, and more as well. Gamers usually play the mode based on their own rules; hence, they can alter these settings as they please.

Step 5: Once everything is done, individuals can click the Confirm button to create a room. A dialog box will appear, asking gamers to confirm their selections.

Gamers need to note that the custom room card will be utilized once a room is created. This card will not be returned to the players once the lobby has been exited. On the other hand, if it is a time-limited room card, a time restriction will be set, and only after that can individuals set up the room again.

How to get free room card?

Individuals can get a free room card from the event (Image via Garena)

Players can get a free 24h Room Card as a login reward for signing in between 7 and 13 September 2022. The benefit of this card is that users can create any number of rooms until the card expires. Individuals may play as many custom room games with their friends as they want. A single-time use room card costs 100 diamonds in the store. Thus, this reward is valuable.

What is Factory Challenge in Free Fire MAX?

The Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Free Fire MAX that gets its name from Factory, a popular location on the Bermuda map. It involves individuals landing on top of the said location and subsequently engaging in fist fights rather than gun-based combat. Generally, guns are used later in the match, when only a limited number of users remain.

Many users enjoy this custom room mode with increased jump height, movement speed, and more to add to the overall excitement of the match.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh