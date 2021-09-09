How to top up Free Fire diamonds for cheap this week

Free Fire contains a variety of items that users can primarily get via the premium in-game currency, diamonds.

Vigilant players try to find ways to get the in-game currency at a cheaper rate. With the Games Kharido website unavailable due to maintenance, this search has become even more frantic. The developers have reintroduced the Less is More event within Free Fire on 9 September 2021. It essentially provides users with the opportunity they have been waiting for.

How to get diamonds at a lower cost in Free Fire?

Less is More event is underway in Free Fire and will be available for an entire week. During which users will be able to get diamonds for less than half of their original cost. However, there is a catch. The discount percentage will vary depending on the number of diamonds that the users possess.

The fewer the diamonds remaining with the player, the higher the discount offered on the pack of 520 diamonds. The cost is as follows:

If users possess more than 299 diamonds or more: ₹400 (No discount)

If users possess 150 to 299 diamonds: ₹300 (25% discount)

If users possess 50 to 149 diamonds: ₹250 (37.5% discount)

If users possess 0 to 49 diamonds: ₹160 (60% discount)

The diamond's cost depends on how many the player currently has (Image via Free Fire)

You must follow these steps to get diamonds at a lower cost in Free Fire:

Step 1: You need to boot up Free Fire and then select the diamond icon.

Step 2: Next, you must select Less is More where the price for the diamonds will be displayed. Then you have to tap on the yellow button to make the purchase.

Step 3: You should then make the payment to attain the in-game currency at a cheaper price.

In the Less is More event, users get more value than the double diamond top-up if they have less than 50 diamonds which is undoubtedly a great opportunity. They will also be able to get the Elite Pass which costs 499 diamonds for INR 160 instead of INR 400 if they fall in the last category.

