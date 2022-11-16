How to update Free Fire MAX OB37 version today: Android and iOS guide

Free Fire MAX is set to receive one of the most anticipated updates of the year. The OB37 version features many new additions like game modes, pets, weapons, and other fixes. Currently, the game's developers have taken its servers into a maintenance period to add in the latest features.

Players will have to wait for this maintenance break to conclude before they can play the game. Interested fans can head to their respective app stores to install the newest OB37 update and enjoy the latest features with their friends when the servers are back online.

This article provides a guide on how to update Free Fire MAX to the OB37 version on both Android and iOS devices.

Android and iOS update guide for Free Fire MAX OB37 version

The guide for downloading the newest Free Fire MAX OB37 version is almost the same on both Android and iOS platforms. Players are recommended to use a Wi-Fi connection to download the new update as quickly as possible.

Here is the step-by-step guide for updating Free Fire MAX to the OB37 version on Android devices:

Open the Google Play Store on your device. Head to the search bar and search for the title. Players can also visit the 'Manage apps and devices' section in the Google Play Store to access the 'Updates' option where all apps and game updates are available. Upon opening the gaming title on the Play Store, players will see the option to update the game. Gamers are required to click on the 'Update' button to start the download process. After a successful download, the update will automatically be installed on the device.

Players must ensure that they have at least 1.5 GB to 2 GB of free space on their smartphones.

Here is a step-by-step guide to downloading the Free Fire MAX OB37 update on iOS:

Open the App Store on your iPhone or iPad. Search for the Free Fire MAX title in the search bar or tap on the profile icon to view the available app updates. Open the game's update window from any of the options and click on 'Update' to start the download procedure. Upon successful downloading the update, it will automatically be installed on the device.

Players can head to the home screen to open the game and enjoy all the brand new features and add-ons when the maintenance period ends. Gamers are recommended to keep 2 GB of free space available on the device while installing the new update.

Features to look for in Free Fire MAX OB37 version

The latest OB37 update features many adjustments to characters and pets as well as the introduction of a brand new Arvon pet to the game. Here are all the major fixes made to characters in the new Free Fire MAX update:

K (Increased EP conversion, decreased EP recovery)

Max EP increases by 20.

Jiujitsu Mode - Allies within a 6-meter radius get a 300%/350%/400%/450%/500%/600% increase in EP conversion rate.

Psychology Mode - Recover 3 EP every 2s, up to 120/140/160/180/200/220 EP. Mode Switch CS 3s.

Clu (Narrowed the scan range)

Locates the positions of enemies who are within 65-meters and are not in a prone or squat position.

Lasts for 5/6/7/8/9/10s. Cooldown - 75/70/65/60/55/50s. Enemy positions are shared with teammates.

Nikita (More likely to trigger weapon enhancement effects)

Reload speed increases by 20%.

The final 10/11/12/13/14/15 bullets of the user’s SMG will cause 15/18/21/24/27/30% more damage.

New Pet - Arvon (Dinoculars ability)

Detect the number of enemies in an area of a 50-meter radius, no matter what position they are in. Lasts for 3/4/6s.

Results are shared with teammates.

Max usage per match - 1/2/3

With the maintenance period set to conclude at 6:00 pm IST, fans won't have to wait very long to enjoy the game's latest update.

