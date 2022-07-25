How to use gloo wall like pros in Free Fire and FF MAX OB35 version

Gloo walls are one of the utility objects that are incredibly vital in Free Fire and FF MAX. Essentially, deploying these barriers can provide players with immediate cover and help them safeguard themselves from enemy fire.

If gamers want to push ranks and become better at the game, they must learn to use gloo walls like professionals. They can follow different tips and tricks to enhance their overall ability and improve their skills in Free Fire and FF MAX.

Note: The tips stated below are in no particular order and depict the writer's opinion.

Gloo wall guide: Using them at advanced levels in Free Fire and FF MAX (OB35 update)

5) Characters and pets

Skyler is among the best characters that players can select (Image via Garena)

The impact of gloo walls depends on the characters and pets users are using. For instance, they may use Beaston to increase the throwing distance of these items, while Robo provides an additional shield to gloo walls.

Coming to the characters, Skyler is the best option regarding the role of the assaulter. It can provide HP after placing the gloo wall while busting open the opponent's cover, leaving them in a precarious position.

4) Exact timing of usage

Gamers have to properly time the usage of the gloo walls in Free Fire (Image via Sportskeeda)

Placement will be among the most crucial factors in using this utility item like experts. Players need to put in the necessary work to perfect their timing to get the most out of the gloo walls they erect in Free Fire and FF MAX.

If they fail to perfectly time the deployment, their opponents will have an easier time knocking them out and will be able to score a free kill.

3) Placement will make huge difference

Placement is also an essential thing to keep in mind. Aside from getting timing precisely, users must ensure they employ gloo walls in the proper areas. For example, placing this utility item away from the character may disadvantage players, while using it at an incorrect angle will not give optimal projection.

As a result, they must guarantee that gloo walls are placed precisely next to the character and in the correct direction.

2) 360° trick

The 360° trick can help gamers to stay alive (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are tons of unique and special gloo wall tricks on the internet, and users can master them to benefit further. The 360° trick is one of the most popular options within the community, and it involves surrounding the character from all directions.

Upon performing this particular trick, gamers will be secure and able to perform healing, reloading, and other activities. However, opponents with grenades may cause serious trouble.

Players can find a guide to performing the 360° trick here.

1) Revival and helping team

It is essential to have the entirety of the squad alive when competing in matches that feature teams. Consequently, players need to become proficient at utilizing gloo walls in Free Fire and FF MAX for the advantage of their respective teams.

Whenever a teammate goes down, they must be quick to form cover around them using gloo walls and get them back into the game by reviving. This will increase their overall chances of winning matches.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country must avoid playing the game. They may play FF MAX since it was not suspended.

