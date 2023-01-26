How to use new Free Fire MAX redeem code to get free Assault Force Bundle and more

Free Fire MAX players regularly rely on using redeem codes to fill their vaults with attractive cosmetics free of cost. The developers generally release these on special occasions like events, festivals, and tournaments as a token of appreciation for the fans for supporting the battle royale title.

Garena has released a new redeem code for the players on the Indian server. This presents an opportunity to get the Assault Force Bundle and Jungle Hat, cumulatively worth a few thousand diamonds.

Read through the following section to find a guide on how to use the new Free Fire MAX redeem code.

Steps to use Free Fire MAX redeem code to get free Assault Force Bundle and more rewards

The process for using the latest Free Fire MAX redeem code is very straightforward, and you can complete the redemption without much effort. The exact steps are provided below for your convenience:

Step 1: Open any web browser present on your mobile device and search for the Rewards Redemption Site or go to this link.

Step 2: You will have to sign in after reaching the website. There are six different options offered: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter, and you must utilize the one that is linked to your in-game account.

Login using any one option (Image via Garena)

It is crucial to keep in mind that guest account holders will not be eligible to use the Free Fire MAX redeem code on the Rewards Redemption Site. If you own such an account, visit the in-game settings and link it.

Step 3: Now, you must enter the new redeem code into the text field on the screen. The latest code provided by the developers is FGN9QQSV31XZ. Please do not make any typing mistakes while entering the code, and it is better to copy and paste it.

Carefully enter the code (Image via Garena)

Since the latest redeem code - FGN9QQSV31XZ, will work only for the first 100,000 players, you must hurry up and utilize it as soon as possible.

Step 4: Complete the procedure by clicking on the Confirm button below the text field. This will result in the appearance of a dialog box informing you whether the redemption for the code you entered was successful.

If the process on the Rewards Redemption Site is successful, Garena will credit your account with the rewards within 24 hours.

Claim Assault Force Bundle and Jungle Hat by going to the in-game mail (Image via Garena)

Step 5: You can eventually open the game and visit the in-game mail section to claim the two rewards - Assault Force Bundle and Jungle Hat. The former is a beautiful costume set, while the latter is an attractive item for the head.

Possible errors

This is one of the possible errors (Image via Garena)

Since this Free Fire MAX redeem code is meant for gamers on the Indian server, players from other regions cannot utilize the code to attain the rewards. If you do not adhere to these guidelines, you will receive an error message that reads, “This code cannot be used in your region,” which cannot be resolved.

Additionally, every Free Fire MAX redeem code has a limited validity, irrespective of the region. Consequently, once the usage limit surpasses, it will also result in an error message – You have exceeded the redemption limit. Once the code has expired, it will give a separate error message.

