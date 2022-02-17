Insta Gamer’s UID, monthly earnings, Free Fire MAX stats and more revealed

Sarat, also known by his in-game alias Insta Gamer in the Indian Free Fire community, is a renowned Malayali YouTuber and content creator for Galaxy Racers. He has managed to garner more than 1.56 million subscribers over the years.

The gamer also streams frequently on Booyah, where he has accumulated a following of 1.425 million people. Furthermore, Sarat is also the founder of IG Esports.

Insta Gamer’s Free Fire MAX UID and other details

Insta Gamer’s UID in Free Fire MAX is 197218153, and given below are his stats as of today, 17 February 2022:

Lifetime stats

Insta Gamer has 40k kills in squad matches (Image via Garena)

Insta Gamer has appeared in 15704 squad games to date and has remained unbeaten in 3441 matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 21.91%. In the process, he has secured a total of 40147 frags at a kill-to-death ratio of 3.27.

Considering duo matches, he has 2234 participations and 320 victories, leading to a win rate of 14.32%. With 4902 kills, the player has a K/D ratio of 2.56.

The renowned content creator also has 1807 solo games to his name, winning 123 of them for a win ratio of 6.80%. He has accumulated 2787 kills, achieving a K/D ratio of 1.65.

Ranked stats

Insta Gamer has not won solo match yet (Image via Garena)

Insta Gamer has featured in 457 ranked squad matches in Season 25 and has 192 first-place finishes, corresponding to an astounding win rate of 42.01%. He has racked up 1984 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.88.

Besides this, the YouTuber has played 32 duo games and has come out on top on eight occasions, resulting in a good win percentage of 25.00%. At a K/D ratio of 4.88, he has 117 frags.

Insta Gamer has competed in 111 solo matches as well and has 12 kills with a K/D ratio of 0.11.

Guild and rank

His guild details (Image via Garena)

He is currently the leader of the Infernoz guild in Free Fire MAX. Insta Gamer is placed in the Master rank in BR-Ranked and Platinum 4 in CS-Ranked.

Monthly income

His earnings in the last month (Image via Social Blade)

As per the Social Blade website, Insta Gamer’s monthly earnings through the YouTube channel are between $1K and $16K.

YouTube channel

Insta Gamer has been posting Free Fire-related content for over two and a half years now with a total of over 1500 videos on his channel. With all his videos combined, he has gained more than 177 million views. In just the previous month, he has gained 20k subscribers and more than 4.011 million views.

