Is the Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 7 for July worth buying?

Booyah Pass is a monthly pass in Free Fire, and Season 7 has begun at the start of July. This variant based on the T.R.A.P. City theme has become one of the desirable items within the battle royale title. You must complete the missions across weeks to gain BP EXP and get through the levels or purchase the level using diamonds to receive the rewards.

Since these are frequently added to the game, and not everyone might have the resources to purchase every pass, it is important to determine if the pass is worth getting. This article answers that very question.

Should you purchase Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 7?

Like any other iteration, you have two separate reward tracks for Free Fire July Booyah (Season 7). While the free one does not cost diamonds, it comes with relatively little rewards as most passes are featured on the paid one.

Even with the paid, there are two upgrade options, Premium at 499 diamonds and Premium Plus at 999 diamonds. Both come with similar privileges, except that in the latter case, you will receive 50 additional levels immediately and become eligible to progress beyond level 150.

The first outfit is offered at level 1 (Image via Garena)

To evaluate the value derived from the Free Fire July Booyah, you must look at the rewards you will get if you spend 499 or 999 diamonds on upgrading it. The exact list of items is as follows:

T.R.A.P. Hip Bundle at Level 10

Grenade City Blaze at Level 30

Pickup Truck City Rider at Level 40

T.R.A.P. Street Bundle at Level 50

Blast the City Skyboard at Level 70

AK47 – City on Fire at Level 100

City Dagger at Level 130

City Beat Backpack at Level 140

Pet Skin: City Pug at Level 150

If you purchase the Premium Plus variant, you will receive BP S7 Deluxe Box as a repeatable reward post Level 150. Moreover, besides the rewards mentioned above, you will also receive many other items, including avatars, loot boxes, weapon loot crates, and more.

More details about the rewards available in Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 7 are available here.

T.R.A.P. Street Bundle is highly sought after (Image via Garena)

The T.R.A.P.-themed items were previously available in Free Fire as part of the older Elite Pass and, since then, have been a fan favorite. Garena also expanded this collection by introducing more outfits in a previous Mystery Shop.

Moreover, the other rewards, including a new Pug pet, an attractive AK47 – City on Fire, alongside other themed items, including a loot box, parachute, and surfboard, are the cherry on top. If you were to purchase these items from the store, you would have to spend a few thousand diamonds.

Thus, upgrading this pass for 499 diamonds is a safe bet if you can work through the missions to reach the final level. On the other hand, the Premium Plus variant for 999 diamonds also provides a decent value. However, the additional cost may outweigh the head start and additional BP S7 Deluxe Box.

Note: Free Fire is blocked in India, and due to government-imposed restrictions, you are advised not to play the game.

