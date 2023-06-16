Its Me Rubel's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, monthly earnings, and more

Free Fire is immensely popular in Bangladesh, and several game-related content creators have emerged from the country, with Its Me Rubel being among the most renowned. His fun videos have helped him accumulate incredible numbers on his YouTube channel. His current subscriber and view counts are 1.24 million and 158.30 million, respectively.

Its Me Rubel also uploads vlogs on his other channel called VLOG WITH RUBEL, which has 107 thousand subscribers and more than 5.30 million views.

Disclaimer: There is a ban on Free Fire in India, so players in the country are advised not to play the battle royale title on their devices. Nonetheless, the MAX variant of the game is not prohibited, which means individuals can continue playing it.

Its Me Rubel’s Free Fire stats

Its Me Rubel’s Free Fire ID is 759626694, and his ID level is 78. The content creator currently ranks Heroic in BR-Ranked Season 33 and Diamond II in CS-Ranked Season 19.

Here are his stats in the game:

BR Career

Its Me Rubel's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Its Me Rubel has competed in 1868 solo matches, registering 253 victories and a win rate of 13.54%. With 4985 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.09.

The player also has 518 Booyahs in 4689 matches, translating to a win rate of 11.04%. He has bagged 9945 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.38.

Its Me Rubel has played 11796 squad matches, and his team has secured 2567 Booyahs, making his win rate 21.76%. He boasts 38917 kills and a K/D ratio of 4.22.

BR Ranked

Its Me Rubel's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Its Me Rubel has competed in six solo matches in Free Fire’s ongoing ranked season but has zero wins. He has killed 26 enemies in the mode, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.33.

The content creator has also played 226 ranked duo matches and has secured 22 victories, recording a win rate of 9.73%. With 384 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 1.88.

Its Me Rubel has participated in nine ranked squad matches but has failed to win a single one. However, he did secure 19 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Note: Its Me Rubel’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing this article. They will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Its Me Rubel’s monthly earnings

Earnings of Its Me Rubel from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Its Me Rubel’s monthly earnings from his primary YouTube channel are reportedly between $2.2K and $34.8K. His projected yearly earnings range from $26.1K to $417.9K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Its Me Rubel has become a big name in the Free Fire community by regularly posting content about the battle royale title. His oldest video is from October 2021, and he currently has 118 uploads, with the most popular having 4.7 million views.

Per Social Blade, Its Me Rubel has received 40 thousand subscribers in the last 30 days. His total view count has also grown by 8.707 million over the same period.

