Jaco DK's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, monthly income, and more

Jaco DK is a well-known Free Fire content creator, and his entertaining videos about the game in Spanish have helped him garner a sizable fan base. He also frequently livestreams the battle royale title on his YouTube channel, showcasing his incredible gameplay.

Jaco DK currently boasts a subscriber count of 1.96 million with a total view count of more than 467 million. The internet star also has 88K followers on his Facebook handle and over 30.8K followers on his Instagram account.

Fans can find details regarding Jaco DK’s Free Fire ID, rank, and more in the section below.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is prohibited in India, and users from the country must stay away from the game. They may, however, engage in the MAX version of the battle royale title.

Exploring Jaco DK’s Free Fire ID, rank, stats

Jaco DK’s Free Fire ID is 52604913, and his ID level is 69. He is ranked Heroic in BR-Ranked Season 33 and Master in CS-Ranked Season 18.

The following are the stats of Jaco DK in the battle royale title:

BR Career

Jaco DK's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Jaco DK has played 2217 solo games and has 189 Booyahs, leading to a win rate of 8.52%. He has accumulated 5031 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.48.

In the duo mode, the player has 59 wins in 910 appearances, resulting in a win rate of 6.48%. With 1238 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 1.45.

The content creator has also participated in 2533 squad games, and his team has secured 368 wins, converting to a win rate of 14.52%. He has killed 5788 enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.67.

BR Ranked

Jaco DK's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current Free Fire ranked season, Jaco DK has competed in 85 solo matches and has 12 first-place finishes, making his win rate 14.11%. He has 269 frags and a K/D ratio of 3.68.

The YouTuber has featured in 17 duo games as well and has a single win, resulting in a win rate of 5.88%. He has notched 27 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.69.

Lastly, Jaco DK has engaged in 72 squad matches and has 21 victories, possessing a win rate of 29.16%. He has bagged 334 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 6.55.

Note: Jaco DK’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article (April 24, 2023). The stats mentioned above will change as he continues to engage in more games.

Jaco DK's monthly income

Earnings of Jaco DK on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

Jaco DK's monthly income from YouTube is between $10.2K and $163.1K. the content creator's estimated yearly earnings from the platform range from $122.3K to $2 million. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Jaco DK has consistently posted Free Fire content for a few years and has become a prominent name in the game’s community. There are currently 357 uploads on his YouTube channel, and the video with the most views is a YouTube Short with 10 million views.

According to Social Blade, Jaco DK has received 120K subscribers in the last 30 days. In addition, his view count has grown by 40.774 million over the same period.

