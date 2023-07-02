Jazz FF Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Jai Karpal, who the Free Fire community better recognizes as Jazz FF Gamer, is an Indian gaming content creator. He mainly uploads story-based content around the popular battle royale title, and his creativity has helped him acquire great numbers on his channel. At the time of writing, he possesses 1.8 million subscribers and a total view count of more than 191 million.

The YouTuber also operates two other channels – JAZZ GAMING and CHATTISGARHI VLOGGER. They feature 84.7 thousand subscribers and 15 thousand subscribers, respectively. Fans can check out details of Jazz FF Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, and more in the section below.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is blocked in India, and players from the country should refrain from playing the game. They may, however, enjoy the MAX variant since the same was not prohibited.

Jazz FF Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, and more

Jazz FF Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 425235554. He is the leader of the “JFG ARMY★” guild, whose Guild ID is 70232812.

Looking at his rank, the creator is placed in Heroic within both BR-Ranked Season 34 and CS-Ranked Season 19. The stats that he maintains are as follows:

BR Career

Jazz FF Gamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Jazz FF Gamer has appeared in 4216 solo games in Free Fire and has bagged 515 first-place finishes, retaining a win percentage of 12.21%. He has accumulated 11,929 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.22.

The YouTuber has also competed in 5060 duo matches and has 667 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 13.18%. With 15,766 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.59.

Coming to the squad mode, he has engaged in 5,350 games and remained unbeaten in 1,005, leading to a win ratio of 18.78%. At a K/D ratio of 3.88, he has 16,877 eliminations in the mode.

BR Ranked

Jazz FF Gamer's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the recently commenced BR-Ranked Season 34, Jazz FF Gamer has played 64 squad matches and bettered his foes in 12, resulting in a win rate of 18.75%. There are 201 frags to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.87.

Aside from the squad mode, the content creator is yet to participate in solo or duo matches in the ongoing season.

Note: Jazz FF Gamer’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing this article. The stats above will alter as he continues to play more games in the battle royale title.

YouTube channel

Jazz FF Gamer regularly creates fun story-based videos, and they have been the core reason behind his success. He has been posting content for a few years now, and there are currently 385 uploads to his name, of which the highest-viewed one is an “Independence Day special” YouTube Short with 6.5 million views.

As per Social Blade, the YouTuber has acquired 70 thousand subscribers in the last 30 days. He has further gained 10.308 million views over the same period.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes