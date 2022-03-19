Joseph vs Skyler vs Elite Andrew: Which Free Fire MAX character is better for rank push?

When it comes to rank-pushing in Free Fire MAX, not every character makes the cut. Some are better than others and make the task easy. Joseph, Skyler, and Elite Andrew are currently three of the most used characters in the game.

Despite being useful in combat, how do they compare to each other for a rank-push? Given that points have to be earned in every match, this article will compare which character is the best for the task.

Joseph, Skyler, and Elite Andrew in Free Fire MAX: Abilities and combat usage

Joseph

Joseph avoids trouble but does not shy away from it when provoked. His ability, Nutty Movement, allows the character to move and sprint 10% faster upon taking damage.

This tactical speed boost grants the user more mobility. This allows them to flank opponents or flee if needed. Given the ability's utility, the character is best suited for solo players.

Skyler

Skyler is the bane of Gloo Walls in Free Fire MAX. His ability, Riptide Rhythm, can destroy up to five Gloo Walls at a range of 100 meters. Once used, it has a cool down time of 40 seconds.

The user can regenerate hit points by placing a Gloo Wall as an additional perk. This allows them to stay in the fight longer than others. These perks combined make Skyler an amazing character for both solo and team matches.

Elite Andrew

Elite Andrew is an amazing Free Fire MAX character for defensive buffs. His ability, Wolf Pack, reduces armor damage by 11%. Using this ability, an additional 15% damage reduction is implemented for every teammate.

The Armor Specialist perk remains active in Andrew's awakened state as a bonus. At the max level, it provides a 12% decrease in vest durability loss. This ensures that the user can use one vest for longer.

Verdict

Although all of these Free Fire MAX characters are amazing in their respective ways, Skyler is the best among them. His ability provides players with both an offensive and defensive buff.

Although he is better suited for solo gameplay, he can also be used in team matches. With the correct combination of abilities, there'll be no stopping Skyler in combat.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at the characters' maximum level.

