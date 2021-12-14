K vs DJ Alok: Which Free Fire character is better for CS Ranked mode?

Unlike the Battle Royale mode matches that can last up to 20 minutes, the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire is fast-paced. Rounds barely last over a minute, and players are always on their toes.

Furthermore, given how CS works, characters well suited to BR may not work well here. This brings up the question of who would be better, K or DJ Alok, for the former?

While both are useful in Free Fire's BR mode, how will they function in Clash Squad? Will their abilities help secure a Booyah or fall short? Read on to find out.

Note: All abilities are at the characters' maximum level.

Detailed comparison of K vs DJ Alok in Free Fire

K's ability

K's Master of All increases a user's EP up to 250. It also features two functional modes: Jiu-jistu and Psychology.

In the former, teammates within six meters will get a 500% increase in EP to HP conversation rate. In the Psychology mode, 3 EP is recovered every second. Switching between modes has a cooldown of three seconds.

DJ Alok's ability

DJ Alok's Drop the Beat creates a 5-meter aura. When teammates are inside, they recover 5 HP/second and gain an increased movement speed of 15%. The ability lasts for ten seconds and has a cooldown time of 45 seconds.

K in combat

K is the perfect character for solo gamers in Free Fire. His ability allows rapid HP recovery without the need for medkits. During a match, individuals can focus on finding weapons and opponents to eliminate.

DJ Alok in combat

DJ Alok plays the role of a tactician in combat. His ability provides buffs to the entire squad, enabling them to fight without stopping to heal. The additional movement speed is also helpful during tactical rushes or while retreating.

Verdict

K and DJ Alok's abilities in Free Fire are distinct from each other. One specializes in rapid EP conversion, while the other can heal and provide movement boosts to the entire squad.

Their usefulness in combat is undeniable. However, in CS mode, DJ Alok would be the clear winner. His ability to heal and boost movement speed has no equal in combat.

While K's ability can also heal, it relies solely on EP. If teammates don't have EP, his Jiu-jitsu mode cannot heal them rapidly. Only the player using K will benefit from the ability in Free Fire.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

