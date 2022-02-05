Kelly vs DJ Alok vs K: Who is the best Free Fire character for rank push? (February 2022)

When it comes to characters in Free Fire who can be used in any situation, Kelly, DJ Alok, and K are some of the best. All three of them have abilities that are well suited for rank pushing.

Although all of them have useful abilities in-game, how will they fare against each other during a rank push? Who has the best ability among the three? Read on to find out.

Breaking down Kelly, DJ Alok, K in Free Fire: Abilities and combat usage

Kelly

Ability

Kelly's ability, Dash, improves the user’s movement speed in Free Fire. It increases sprinting speed by 6% for the duration of the match. It is passive and has no cool down effect.

Combat usage

Kelly's speed will allow the user to get into position faster and outmaneuver opponents. This comes in handy when players want to rotate during a gunfight or draw the opponents fire to create a distraction.

DJ Alok

Ability

DJ Alok's ability, Drop the Beat, allows the user to heal their teammates in battle. When activated, a healing aura is created, within which players recover 5HP/second. Their movement speed is also increased by 15%. The aura lasts for 10 seconds and takes 45 seconds to cool down.

Combat usage

DJ Alok can sustain the entire squad during battle. Those injured can heal within the aura and recover a huge portion of their HP. If things don't go according to plan, teammates can even retreat with haste thanks to the movement boost provided by the aura.

K

Ability

K's ability, Master of All, allows the users to recover EP and heal rapidly. It has two modes, Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. The latter rapidly converts EP to HP at a 500% rate, while the former helps by recovering 3EP/second.

Combat usage

In combat, K can self-sustain himself which makes the character very powerful during the match. Additionally, squad members who have EP to spare can utilize the ability to recover HP when medkits are not available.

Verdict

When it comes to selecting a strong Free Fire character for a rank push, DJ Alok is the clear winner. His ability is well suited for solo and squad matches in Battle Royale mode as well as CS mode.

Furthermore, given how powerful his ability is, it can also be used by passive and aggressive players. This flexibility allows the user to effortlessly shift between playstyles during a match.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

