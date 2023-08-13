Knockout Tamilan’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Knockout Tamilan is a renowned Free Fire content creator from India that uploads videos related to the battle royale title. The YouTuber mainly creates his content in Tamil and has built a massive fanbase thanks to the fun things he posts. He currently features a subscriber count of 814 thousand, alongside a total view count of over 91 million.

He also operates a second channel, "KO ARMY,” with 201 thousand subscribers and more than 7.75 million views. Further details about his Free Fire ID, YouTube channel, and more are provided in the section below.

Disclaimer: As a ban is imposed on Free Fire in India, players from the nation are recommended to refrain from playing the battle royale title. However, given that the MAX version was not banned, they can continue enjoying it.

Knockout Tamilan’s Free Fire ID, stats, and more details

Knockout Tamilan’s Free Fire ID is 279909956. He is the leader of the “SENATORS!” guild, whose Guild ID is 1002408395.

His rank in the ongoing BR-Ranked Season 34 is Diamond 1, whereas he is placed in Heroic within the CS-Ranked Season 20. The following are his stats within the game:

BR Career

Knockout Tamilan's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Knockout Tamilan has engaged in 1482 solo games in Free Fire and he has outclassed his enemies in 97, making his win rate 6.54%. He has bagged 2590 eliminations, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.87.

Looking at the duo mode, he has bettered his foes in 255 of the 3167 appearances, converting to a win percentage of 8.05%. There are 4603 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 1.58.

The YouTuber has also appeared in 13236 squad games, and his side has stood victorious in 1794, giving way to a win ratio of 13.55%. With 29271 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.56.

BR Ranked

Knockout Tamilan's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Knockout Tamilan has competed in one solo match within the current BR-Ranked Season 34. However, he has failed to win or even secure a kill in the game mode.

Lastly, the content creator has 20 participations in the ranked squad games and has bagged four Booyahs, leading to a win percentage of 20.00%. He has accumulated 39 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.44.

Note: Knockout Tamilan’s stats were recorded when writing this article. The stats above will alter as he continues to engage in more matches.

YouTube channel

Knockout Tamilan has actively created Free Fire-related content for several years, and his oldest video surrounding the game dates to January 2020. Since starting his journey, he has gained great success, which can be attributed to the great videos he uploads.

As of now, he has 775 uploads to his name, of which the most-watched one is a YouTube Short, possessing 2.4 million views.

According to Social Blade, Knockout Tamilan has acquired two thousand subscribers over the last 30 days. His view count has grown by 887.018 thousand over the same period.

