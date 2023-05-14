Leodis Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Free Fire’s popularity in Bangladesh has helped several content creators to grow, with prominent YouTuber Leodis Gaming being one of them. He regularly uploads videos surrounding the game and has produced impressive numbers on his channel. At the time of writing, he features a subscriber count of 249,000, alongside a view count of over 15.29 million.

Leodis Gaming also has a decent following on Facebook, with over 83,000 people following his page. The section below details his Free Fire ID, stats, and more.

Disclaimer: Due to the ban imposed on Free Fire in India, players from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. Nonetheless, they may engage in the MAX variant of the battle royale title since it is not prohibited in the country.

Leodis Gaming’s Free Fire ID, guild, rank, and stats

Leodis Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 2124434219, and his ID level in the game is 59. He leads the “LEODIS GANG” Guild inside the battle royale title, whose Guild ID is 71064913.

Rank-wise, he is placed in Heroic within BR-Ranked Season 33 and CS-Ranked Season 18. His statistics are as follows:

BR Career

Leodis Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Leodis Gaming has engaged in 243 solo matches, outclassing his enemies in 36, leading to a win rate of 14.81%. He has registered 854 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.13.

In duo mode, he has appeared in 259 games and has 28 Booyahs, converting to a win percentage of 10.81%. There are 532 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.30.

The YouTuber has also played 1,083 squad matches and has 184 victories for a win ratio of 16.98%. With 3,426 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.81.

BR Ranked

Leodis Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing BR-Ranked Season 33, Leodis Gaming has played three solo games but has no wins. He has killed one opponent for a K/D ratio of 0.33.

The content creator has also competed in four duo matches but has failed to secure a victory. At a K/D ratio of 3.50, he has 14 frags.

Lastly, Leodis Gaming has featured in 41 squad games and is unbeaten in 12, resulting in a win percentage of 29.26%. He has secured 118 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.07.

Note: Leodis Gaming’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing this article (May 14, 2023). The stats mentioned above will change as he continues to play more games.

YouTube channel

Leodis Gaming has been regularly posting Free Fire content for a while, with the oldest video on his channel dating back to March 2022. Currently, there are 80 uploads to his name, of which the most-watched one is a YouTube Short with 1 million views.

According to Social Blade, Leodis Gaming has acquired 24,000 subscribers in the last 30 days. The YouTuber’s view count has also grown by 3.019 million over the same time period.

