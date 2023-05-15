PN Rowdy's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

The Pro Nation guild features some of the best players in the Indian Free Fire community, with PN Rowdy being one of them. He is well-recognized among fans for his incredible aim and movement inside the game. His channel has grown steadily recently, and he currently boasts a subscriber count of 239 thousand in addition to a total view count of more than 11.85 million.

The popular content creator has over 5.1 thousand people following him on his Instagram account. The section below includes information regarding PN Rowdy’s Free Fire ID, stats, and more.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country should avoid the game. Nonetheless, they are free to play the MAX variant since it was not suspended.

PN Rowdy’s Free Fire ID, rank, and stats

PN Rowdy’s Free Fire ID is 293482026, and his IGN in the game is “#BAAABUUUUU.” He is ranked Bronze I in BR-Ranked Season 33 and Master in CS-Ranked Season 18.

The stats that the content creator maintains are listed below:

BR Career

PN Rowdy's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

PN Rowdy has made 854 appearances in the solo mode and has registered 87 wins, reaching a win rate of 10.18%. He has registered 2751 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The YouTuber has competed in 842 duo games and has come out on top on 112 occasions, possessing a win ratio of 13.30%. With 2323 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.18.

The content creator has also played 5870 squad matches, and his team has secured 1031 Booyahs, giving way to a win percentage of 17.56%. He has accumulated 19593 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.05.

BR Ranked

PN Rowdy's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

PN Rowdy has not played any ranked matches in the ongoing BR-Ranked Season 33.

CS Career

PN Rowdy's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Within the Clash Squad game mode, PN Rowdy has made 7171 participations and has bagged 4958 wins, maintaining a win rate of 69.14%. He has secured a total of 51973 eliminations for a KDA of 2.49.

Note: PN Rowdy’s Free Fire stats were recorded while writing the article (May 15, 2023). The stats above will change as he engages in more matches in different game modes.

PN Rowdy’s YouTube earnings

PN Rowdy's earnings from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

PN Rowdy’s monthly income via YouTube ranges from $138 to $2.2K. On the other hand, the content creator’s yearly earnings from the platform lie between $1.7K and $26.5K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

PN Rowdy has been posting content for some time, and his oldest video is from August 2020. He currently has 94 uploads, of which the highest-viewed one is a handcam video with 1.4 million views.

According to Social Blade, PN Rowdy has acquired four thousand subscribers in the last 30 days. The YouTuber’s view count has grown by 551.463 thousand over the same period.

Besides his main channel, PN Rowdy has also created another channel, “ROWDY IS LIVE.” It currently features 1.5 thousand subscribers.

