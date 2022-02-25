Leon vs D-Bee vs Skyler: Which Free Fire MAX Character is better for rank push? (February 2022)

Leon, D-Bee, and Skyler are three of the most popular characters in Free Fire MAX. Their abilities are very different from others, and they tend to break the mold in combat.

While all three of them perform well in Battle Royale mode, how would they stack against each other in a rank push? Read on to find out.

Breaking down Leon, D-Bee, and Skyler in Free Fire MAX: Abilities and combat usage

Leon's ability

Leon's ability, Buzzer Beater, enables the user to recover HP after surviving a fight. If the player manages to escape a gunfight or defeat their opponent, they will recover 30 HP.

Leon in combat

Using Leon's ability, a player will be able to recover HP when out of combat. Although 30 HP is not a lot, it can be a life-saver in dire situations and give the player some health to work with in combat.

D-Bee's ability

D-Bee's ability, Bullet Beats, allows the user to perform better in combat. When firing while moving, movement speed and accuracy is increased by 15% and 45%, respectively.

D-Bee in combat

Using D-Bee's ability, a player can outflank opponents and sustain accurate fire while on the move. This is very useful when rushing opponents and suppressing them on the go.

Skyler's ability

Skyler's ability, Riptide Rhythm, is useful when facing gloo walls. When activated, a sonic wave is unleashed. This can destroy up to five gloo walls at a range of 100 meters. Once used, the ability takes 40 seconds to cool down. As a bonus ability, players can also recover HP when placing gloo walls.

Skyler in combat

Using Skyler's ability, a player can destroy their opponent's gloo wall and leave them defenseless with ease. In a team match, this will allow teammates to rush the enemy squad and overwhelm them.

Verdict

Considering numerous parameters, among the three Free Fire MAX characters, Skyler is the best choice for rank push. With his ability to destroy gloo walls and heal, he is self-sufficient in combat.

This allows players to use him in both solo and squad mode. Furthermore, given his unique ability, he can even be used defensively and offensively if needed.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

