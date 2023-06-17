Logic Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Hyper King, who goes by the alias Logic Gamer, is a popular Indian Free Fire YouTuber. He covers various aspects of the game in his videos, including gameplay, events, and more. His YouTube channel has seen constant growth over the last few years, and his current subscriber count stands at 821k. The content creator has also acquired more than 69.84 million views.

Furthermore, over 18.3k people follow Logic Gamer on his Instagram handle. The section below details his Free Fire ID, stats, and more.

Disclaimer: A ban has been placed on Free Fire in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the game. However, they are free to engage in the MAX variant of the battle royale title since it has not been prohibited.

Exploring Logic Gamer’s Free Fire ID, guild, rank, and stats

Logic Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 887884082, and his ID level is 73. He leads the LOGIC GAMER guild, whose Guild ID is 1002807407.

The content creator is ranked Heroic in both BR-Ranked Season 33 and CS-Ranked Season 19. Below are the stats that he maintains in the game:

BR Career

Logic Gamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Logic Gamer has played 969 solo games and has bagged 68 victories, maintaining a win rate of 7.01%. He has killed 1929 enemies in the mode at a K/D ratio of 2.14.

He has made 2253 appearances in the duo mode and has registered 295 Booyahs, leading to a win rate of 13.09%. With 4867 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.49.

The player has also competed in 8311 squad matches, and his team has secured 1583 wins, resulting in a win rate of 19.04%. He has 17238 kills and a K/D ratio of 2.56.

BR Ranked

Logic Gamer's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Logic Gamer has featured in 23 solo games in BR-Ranked Season 33 and has seven first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 30.43%. He has accumulated 144 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 9.00.

The YouTuber has engaged in 44 duo matches as well and has remained unbeaten in 14 of them, giving way to a win rate of 31.81%. At a K/D ratio of 9.47, he has 284 eliminations.

Lastly, Logic Gamer has played 39 games in the squad mode and has gathered seven victories, making his win rate 17.94%. He has secured 91 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.84.

Note: Logic Gamer’s Free Fire stats were recorded while writing this article. The stats stated above will change as he continues to play more games.

YouTube channel

Logic Gamer has been posting Free Fire-based content for the past few years and has managed to establish himself as a creator on the platform. He currently has 1378 uploads, and his most-watched video is one in which he explains the game's controls. The video has more than 12 million views.

According to Social Blade, Logic Gamer has gained 5k subscribers in the last 30 days. The channel's view count has grown by 1.253 million over the same period.

