Lokesh Gamer’s ID number, bundles, Free Fire stats, and more revealed

Lokesh Raj, also known as Lokesh Gamer in the Indian Free Fire scene, is one of the most popular and subscribed-to YouTubers. Many refer to him as the “Diamond King” since he frequently spends a significant quantity of in-game currency within the battle royale title while also giving away a considerable amount to his audience.

He has seen significant growth on the platform throughout the years, with a current subscriber count of 14.5 million. On top of that, he additionally runs numerous other channels, each of which has a diverse spectrum of content.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID number and more details

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID number is 220528068. Listed below are his detailed stats in the game:

Lifetime stats

These are the lifetime stats of Lokesh in the game (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has played 3451 squad games and has 736 victories, having a win rate of 21.32%. He has 6519 kills with 1363 headshots at a K/D ratio and a headshot percentage of 2.40 and 20.91%, respectively.

The famous figure has bettered his foes in 154 of the 1540 duo matches, leading to a perfect win percentage of 10.00%. There are 2639 kills and 552 headshots for a K/D ratio of 1.90 and a headshot rate of 20.92%.

Finally, the YouTuber has also featured in 1352 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 135, upholding a win ratio of 9.98%. With a K/D ratio of 2.27 and a headshot percentage of 29.62%, he has 2762 frags and 818 headshots.

Ranked stats

Here are the content creator's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has competed in eight squad matches and has four first-place finishes in the ongoing ranked season, possessing a win percentage of 50.00%. He has accumulated 39 kills for a K/D ratio of 9.75 and has eight headshots at 20.51%.

Apart from this, he has made a single appearance in the duo mode but failed to get a win or a kill.

The content creator has competed in one solo game, killing three enemies. There were no headshots.

Note: Lokesh Gamer's stats in Free Fire were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Bundles

Lokesh Gamer has a wide array of unique and exclusive bundles within Free Fire. Readers can check out his entire collection of outfits and other items like skins in the view attached above.

Note: The video is a few month old, so the recently released bundles will not be included.

YouTube channel

Lokesh has put in a lot of effort, and his rise to fame has been nothing short of remarkable. He has consistently posted videos to his channel, and there are currently 1085 of them, totaling 1.42 billion views. In that, the most-popular one gained approximately 13 million views.

As per Social Blade, he has gained over 100 thousand subscribers and 39.23 million views in the last 30 days.

