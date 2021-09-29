Lokesh Gamer vs Alpha FF: Who has better Free Fire stats in September 2021?

Content creation and streaming have expanded significantly due to Free Fire’s rapid growth across the world. Lokesh Gamer and Alpha FF are two of India’s most well-known Free Fire YouTubers.

Both have massive fan followings as a result of the engaging videos they post on their channels. Lokesh Gamer currently has over 12.8 million subscribers. Alpha FF, on the other hand, has 5.18 million subscribers to his name.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has competed in 3406 squad games and remained unbeaten in 722, with a win percentage of 21.19%. He has 6334 kills in this mode at a K/D ratio of around 2.36.

The popular content creator has secured 153 wins in the 1533 duo matches, converting to a win rate of 9.98%. He has 2599 frags for a K/D ratio of 1.88.

The player has 1313 solo games and 135 Booyahs, leading to a win ratio of 10.28%. He has notched 2717 eliminations, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.31.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has featured in a single solo match and has secured eight frags in the current season. Apart from this, the YouTuber is yet to take part in any ranked matches.

Alpha FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 480101976.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

The broadcaster has appeared in 17528 squad matches and bettered his foes in 5629, corresponding to a win percentage of 32.11%. At a K/D ratio of 4.60, he has 54684 frags.

The content creator has played 3096 duo games and has 428 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win rate of 13.82%. He has 7976 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.99.

The streamer has participated in 4210 solo matches and has 330 Booyahs, translating to a win ratio of 7.83%. With 9346 eliminations, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, Alpha FF has played 68 squad matches and has triumphed in 17 of them, equating to a win rate of 25.00%. He has 294 kills in this mode, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.76.

The player has outshined his enemies in two of the six duo games, resulting in a win percentage of 33.33%. In these matches, he has 32 frags at a K/D ratio of 8.00.

The internet star has played a single solo match and has 26 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 26.00.

Who has better stats?

Alpha FF has the upper hand over Lokesh Gamer in duo and squad modes when talking about lifetime stats. The latter has a superior win rate in solo matches, while the former has a greater K/D ratio.

Also Read

Their ranked stats in Free Fire cannot be compared as Lokesh Gamer hasn’t played any ranked solo or duo matches and only has a single appearance in the squad mode.

Note: Lokesh Gamer’s and Alpha FF’s stats in this article are subject to change as the YouTubers play more matches in Free Fire.

Edited by Ravi Iyer