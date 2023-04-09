Luv Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, and more

Shivam Maurya, better known as Luv Gamer, is an Indian content creator popular for his Garena Free Fire videos. He typically posts YouTube Shorts, and his brief, engaging videos have helped him build a sizable audience on his YouTube channel. His primary channel currently features a subscriber count of over 614,000 while garnering over 30 million views. The YouTuber also has 107,000 followers on Instagram.

Luv Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and stats

Luv Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 1019125901, and his ID level is 63. He is currently ranked Heroic in the ongoing seasons of both Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes.

Listed below are the Luv Gamer's stats in Free Fire MAX:

BR Career

Luv Gamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Luv Gamer has played 511 solo matches, securing 22 first-place finishes and possessing a win percentage of 4.30%. He has managed 695 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.42.

In the duo mode, the player has made 861 appearances and has 114 victories, retaining a win rate of 13.24%. At a K/D ratio of 2.24, he has 1671 kills.

The YouTuber has engaged in 1,833 squad games while bettering his foes in 393 of them, for a win ratio of 21.44%. There are 3,569 kills to his name, resulting in a K/D ratio of 2.48.

BR Ranked

Luv Gamer's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Speaking of the ongoing ranked season, Luv Gamer has played two solo games but has failed to secure a win or even a kill.

The content creator has also participated in 23 duo matches, winning four, at a win rate of 17.39%. With 74 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.89.

Luv Gamer has also competed in 105 squad games, with his side bagging 19 victories, for a win percentage of 18.09%. He has accumulated 374 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.35.

CS Career

Luv Gamer's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

In Clash Squad mode, Luv Gamer has featured in 4,850 matches and has 2,466 wins for a win rate of 50.85%. He has notched up 20,502 eliminations at a KDA of 1.55.

Note: Luv Gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing this article (April 9, 2023). The stats mentioned above will change as he plays more matches.

YouTube channel

Shivam Maurya has regularly posted content on his Luv Gamer YouTube channel over the past few years and has made a name for himself within the Free Fire community. His oldest video dates to March 2020, while his most-watched one is a YouTube Short with 2.1 million views.

He also has another channel named “LUV,” with 2.34 thousand subscribers. However, he hasn’t uploaded any content onto the same.

