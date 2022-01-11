Maro vs Dimitri vs DJ Alok: Which Free Fire character is better in 2022?

Due to frequent updates in Free Fire, characters and their abilities get shuffled around. Some are nerfed, while others are boosted. Irrespective of the stat change, a few have remained meta-characters.

Three of them are Maro, Dimitri, and DJ Alok, whose abilities can be used in a wide array of situations. They are perfect for veterans and newbies, but only one can be the best. Who is it? Read on to find out.

Detailed comparison of Maro, Dimitri, and DJ Alok in Free Fire based on abilities and combat usage

Abilities

Maro's ability

Maro's ability is called Falcon Fervor. It is passive and is triggered when shooting opponents from far away. The damage dealt by users increases with distance to a maximum of 25%. Additionally, a further 3.5% damage is inflicted if the enemy has been marked.

Dimitri's ability

Dimitri's ability is called Healing Heartbeat. When activated, a 3.5-meter zone is created that lasts for 15 seconds. Those within the area will recover 3 HP/second. Allies who have been downed can self-recover when inside, and the ability has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

DJ Alok's ability

When activated, DJ Alok's ability, Drop the Beat, creates a 5-meter aura that lasts for ten seconds. Those within the aura recover 5 HP/second and receive a 15% agility boost. Once activated, the ability has a cooldown time of 45 seconds.

Combat

Maro in combat

When it comes to dealing damage in Free Fire matches, Maro's ability has no equal. Users can utilize his skills for long-range fights. Even when the zone shrinks drastically, a bit of distance from the target will still provide additional damage.

Dimitri in combat

Dimitri's role in Free Fire is that of a healer and support character. Rather than stopping opposing teams from healing or reviving, his ability compensates for both those facets. This allows gamers and others who are capable to continue fighting.

DJ Alok in combat

DJ Alok is well suited as a healer and tactician in Free Fire. His ability not only heals the squad but allows them to maneuver swiftly. The extra movement speed is helpful when wanting to rush opponents or run away from fights.

Verdict

While all three Free Fire characters are good in their own ways, Maro is the best. Given his bonus damage, he is perfect for aggressive players and well suited as a damage dealer.

Although he cannot actively heal himself, medkits, inhalers, and EP should suffice. When combined with other abilities such as Sustained Raids (Jota) and Sharp Shooter (Laura), gamers can become unstoppable in combat.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

