Maro vs Wolfrahh vs Hayato: Which Free Fire character is the best at dealing damage?

When it comes to dealing damage in Free Fire, most players rely on weapons and other tactical items. However, there are certain characters in-game whose abilities are specialized towards dealing extra damage.

Three such characters are Maro, Wolfrahh and Hayato. While their abilities come with their own set of pros and cons, the benefits outweigh the risks. This article provides a comparison of their skills to determine who is the best of the three at dealing damage.

Detailed comparison of Maro, Wolfrahh and Hayato in Free Fire based on abilities and combat usage

Maro

His ability

Maro's ability in Free Fire is called Falcon Fervor and is very unique. The user's damage output increases with distance from the target. When at maximum range, the damage increases by 25%. Additionally, enemies marked by other abilities receive extra 3.5% damage.

Maro in combat

Maro is perfect for players who enjoy long-range combat. Since his ability is most effective when shooting from far away, he is perfect for sniping. If used correctly, opponents can be taken out with one headshot.

Wolfrahh

His ability

Wolfrahh's ability in Free Fire is called Limelight and it provides the user with dual benefits. With every additional elimination or spectator, the character gains damage reduction from headshots. Additionally, extra damage is also dealt to enemy limbs. These bonuses scale to a maximum of 30% and 20%, respectively.

Wolfrahh in combat

Wolfrahh is good for players who enjoy an aggressive playstyle. Since his ability improves with more eliminations, this can be used to gain an early-game advantage. Damage reduction also improves the odds of surviving headshots.

Hayato

His ability

Hayato's ability in Free Fire is called Bushido and is a double-edged sword. With every 10% decrease to the user's maximum HP, armor penetration increases by 10%. The ability scales until the character runs out of HP in-game.

Hayato in combat

Hayato is a high-risk, high-reward type of character in Free Fire. His ability to bypass armor is useful, but it comes at the cost of lowering HP. Players need to balance these two factors to make the most of the skill.

Verdict

All three characters in Free Fire are great for players wanting to deal more damage. However, when it comes to dealing bonus damage with no strings attached, Maro is the clear winner.

Hayato has to sacrifice HP and Wolfrahh has to shoot limbs to deal extra damage. Maro, on the other hand, only needs to be far away from his opponents. While this can become an issue during the end zone as space becomes limited, the ability is still useful.

With a bit of planning and the right weapon type, users will be able to mow down the lobby using Maro. To maximize the character's efficiency, players can use the Sharp Shooter, Sustained Raids and Damage Delivered abilities in the combo build.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

