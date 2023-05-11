Maxado FF’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Hendrik Rafael, popularly recognized in the Free Fire community as Maxado FF, is a renowned content creator from Brazil who uploads videos related to the battle royale title. He generally posts gameplay-based content on his channel with a hand cam. As of now, he has a subscriber count of 676K, alongside a total view count of over 76 million.

Besides his numbers on YouTube, the personality has 13.4K people following him on Instagram. Details regarding his Free Fire ID, stats, and more are listed in the section below.

Disclaimer: As a ban has been applied to Free Fire in India, players residing in the nation are advised to stay away from the game. However, they can engage in the MAX variant since it was not suspended.

Maxado FF’s Free Fire ID, guild, rank, and stats

Maxado FF’s Free Fire ID and IGN are “NotHuman999>”. He leads the “maxado ytb.” Guild inside the game, whose Guild ID is 2035876092.

The content creator is ranked Heroic in BR-Ranked Season 33 and Gold II in CS-Ranked Season 18. His stats in the battle royale title are mentioned below:

BR Career

These are Maxado FF's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Maxado FF has competed in 2483 solo games in Free Fire and gathered 307 victories, resulting in a win rate of 12.36%. He has registered 5198 eliminations, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.39.

The YouTuber has also engaged in 3217 duo matches and has come out on top on 273 occasions, leading to a win rate of 8.48%. There are 6934 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.36.

He has 563 wins in 4720 squad games, coming down to a win rate of 11.92%. With 10886 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.62.

BR Ranked

Here are Maxado FF's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Maxado FF has featured in 17 duo matches in the current Free Fire ranked season and has secured one Booyah, converting to a win rate of 5.88%. He has killed 31 enemies for a K/D ratio of 1.94.

Finally, the content creator has participated in 58 squad games and has four wins, with a win rate of 6.89%. He has 153 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.83.

Note: Maxado FF’s stats were recorded when writing this article (May 11, 2023). The stats listed above will change as he continues participating in more matches in the battle royale title.

YouTube channel

Hendrik Rafael takes inspiration from popular YouTubers Ruok FF and Apelapato999 and has uploaded gameplay-based content just like them. Over the past few years, he has regularly posted videos and has 556 uploads. The most-watched video on his channel has 5.4 million views.

According to the Social Blade website, Maxado FF has acquired 2K subscribers in the last 30 days. The content creator’s overall view count has grown by 713.689K in the same period.

