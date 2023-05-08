Shadow Queen’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Muneera, popularly known by her in-game and YouTube channel name Shadow Queen, is a budding Free Fire creator. Her content primarily focuses on in-game events; however, she also uploads short videos regularly. In addition to her primary channel, she runs Ishq Ki Rani Gaming (53.2K subscribers) and Shadow Roblox (346 subscribers).

Muneera's following is not limited to YouTube, as she also has more than 19.2K followers on her Instagram handle. Here is a look at her Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

Shadow Queen’s Free Fire ID, stats, and more details

Shadow Queen’s Free Fire ID is 49486815, and her IGN is ShadowQueenYT. She is the leader of a guild named Shadow Army, whose ID 1009840277.

She has achieved the Heroic tier in BR-Ranked Season 33 and CS-Ranked Season 18. Her stats in Free Fire are as follows:

BR Career stats

The content creator has more than 20k frags in the squad matches (Image via Garena)

Shadow Gaming has participated in 2,693 solo games and was undefeated on 202 occasions, culminating in a win rate of 7.5%. She has defeated 4,933 opponents while averaging 1.98 kills per death.

In the 2,461 duo matches, the content creator finished ahead of the opposition 300 times, contributing to a win rate of 12.19%. She has recorded 4,563 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Shadow Gaming has also secured 2,661 victories in 12,592 squad games, corresponding to a win rate of 21.13%. In the process, she has acquired 20,890 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.10.

BR Ranked stats

Shadow Queen's BR-Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The internet star has three ranked solo matches on her profile but has not scored a frag or secured a win in these encounters.

Shadow Queen has worked her way to win nine of the 79 duo games this season, resulting in a win rate of 11.39%. With a kill tally of 250, the Indian YouTuber has achieved a K/D ratio of 3.57 in this category.

Finally, she has also made it into 14 squad matches in BR-Ranked Season 33 but is yet to clinch a victory. Despite this, she has accumulated 30 frags to boast a K/D ratio of 2.1.

Note: Shadow Queen’s in-game stats were recorded from Free Fire when writing the articles. The numbers will change as the content creator continues to feature in more games.

Estimated monthly income

The content creator's estimated monthly income through YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates Shadow Queen’s monthly income to be between $238 and $3.8K at the current viewership levels. When extrapolated to the entire year, the revenue is expected to range from $2.9K to $45.7K.

YouTube channel

Muneera started the Shadow Queen YouTube channel a few years back, and now it has more than 200 uploads that have resulted in over 13 million views and a huge following across multiple platforms. In just the last 30 days, Muneera’s YT channel has received more than 6K subscribers, with the view counter increasing by 952.528k.

Note: Due to the government-imposed restriction on the game, Indian players should avoid playing Free Fire. However, they may engage in the MAX version.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes