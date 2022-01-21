Maxim vs Chrono vs Kelly: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Being able to rank push effortlessly in Free Fire is the dream of every player who aims to reach Heroic rank before the season ends. While skill plays a huge role in the process, certain characters help along the way.

Three such characters are Maxim, Chrono, and Kelly. All of them have their uses in different combat situations in the game. However, only one of them can be the best.

Detailed comparison of Maxim, Chrono, and Kelly in Free Fire based on abilities and combat usage

1) Maxim

Ability

Maxim's ability in Free Fire is called Gluttony and it allows him to eat fast. When consuming mushrooms or using medkits, players will be able to use the items 25% faster.

Combat usage

Given Maxim's ability to consume healing items rapidly, players can use him as an aggressive rusher. They can rush in, inflict damage, and rotate to safety to heal. Once fully recovered, they can repeat the process again to harass the enemy.

2) Chrono

Ability

Chrono's ability in Free Fire is called Time Turner and it creates a force field for the user. When activated, a shield dome that can absorb 800 HP is created. This lasts for six seconds and blocks incoming fire. Once used, there is a cooldown period of 120 seconds.

Combat usage

Chrono's main use in battle is holding ground. Using his shield, the player can create choke points and soak up damage dealt by the enemy. During team fights, the shield can also be used to protect the entire squad.

3) Kelly

Ability

Kelly's ability in Free Fire is called Dash and it allows her to run faster than normal. The player gains a 6% increase in sprinting speed. Her ability is passive and has no cooldown period.

Combat usage

Kelly is great at outmaneuvering opponents and circling them in combat. Rather than facing them head-on, players can rotate and flank the enemy. This opens up numerous tactical options in combat.

Verdict

When it comes to rank push, the goal of the match is to survive as long as possible and reach the end zone. This grants the player points and helps with climbing ranks.

Since survivability is the main objective for most players, Chrono becomes the best character to choose among the three. Despite his ability having a long cooldown period, it is useful in combat.

Furthermore, since the ability is defensive in nature, players with a passive playstyle will greatly benefit from it. They will be able to fend off attackers more easily or escape to safety.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Siddharth Satish