Moco vs Dasha: Which Free Fire character has better passive abilities?

Free Fire characters with active abilities are usually preferred by players over the passive ones. However, passive characters have special skills that get activated automatically and are devoid of cooldown times.

Some passive Free Fire characters have awakened abilities that make their skill more powerful, and Moco is one of them. On the other hand, Dasha has no awakened ability, but her skill is one of the most versatile among other passive characters.

Assessing the abilities of Moco and Dasha in Free Fire

Moco

Moco's Hacker's Eye ability (Image via Garena)

Moco possesses a passive ability called Hacker’s Eye. The special skill helps players tag the enemies they have shot for a period of two seconds at the first level and five seconds at the sixth level.

Moco’s awakened ability is called Enigma’s Eye. It helps to increase the marking time by two seconds to up to a maximum of 6.5 seconds if the enemies move.

Dasha

Dasha's Partying On ability (Image via Garena)

Dasha’s passive ability is called Partying On. She helps in reducing the rate of recoil and the recoil build-up by 6% each at the minimum level and 10% at the maximum level.

Dasha also helps Free Fire gamers reduce the damage caused due to falls by 30% up to a maximum of 50%. The subsequent recovery time due to falls is also reduced by 60% at the initial level and 80% at the top level.

Which Free Fire character has a better passive ability?

Dasha's passive ability is better than Moco's (Image via ff.garena)

Moco does not stand a chance when compared to Dasha’s versatility in Free Fire. While Moco only helps in marking enemies for a brief period, Dasha helps with reducing damage, its subsequent recovery time, and recoil of the weapon.

Since beginners often face challenges while using a weapon due to its recoil, Dasha is an excellent choice for such players as she helps in reducing it. Moreover, damage caused due to falls is also not uncommon for new players. Hence, with Partying On as their ability, they have nothing to worry about.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the opinion of the writer. Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another depends on a gamer’s playing style.

