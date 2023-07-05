Moniez Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Several Free Fire content creators primarily focus on creating content around the ongoing and upcoming events in the battle royale title, and Moniez Gaming is one of the prominent names in the community. The YouTuber has been running his channel for over three years and has garnered more than 389k subscribers in this time frame.

He has also built his presence beyond the Google-owned platform and boasts more than 48.1k followers on his Instagram account alone. Here is a detailed look at Moniez Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

What is Moniez Gaming’s Free Fire ID?

Moniez Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 713446127. He is the leader of a guild named MG ESPORTS, whose ID is 72246744.

He is placed in Bronze 1 in BR-Ranked Season 34 and CS-Ranked Season 19. His stats in the battle royale title are as follows:

BR Career stats

Moniez Gaming's Free Fire BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Moniez Gaming has played 819 solo games and has clocked over 57 victories, resulting in a win rate of 6.95%. With 1514 eliminations, the Indian content creator holds a K/D ratio of 1.99.

The popular YouTuber finished at the top of the podium in 120 out of 1211 duo matches, registering a win rate of 9.90%. He has chalked up 2203 eliminations, achieving a K/D ratio of 2.02.

Lastly, Moniez Gaming has attained 685 Booyahs in 4052 squad matchups, which comes down to a win rate of 16.90%. He has secured 7755 eliminations in this mode with a K/D ratio of 2.30.

BR-Ranked stats

Moniez Gaming's BR-Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has not yet featured in a single solo, duo, or squad game in the newly started BR-Ranked Season 34.

Note: The content creator’s stats were retrieved from the MAX version when writing the article. They are expected to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Moniez Gaming channel's estimated income (Image via Social Blade)

As per the estimates on Social Blade, the Moniez Gaming channel is expected to make around $13 and $216 per month. The revenue for the entire year is likely to be within the range of $162 and $2.6K.

YouTube channel

Moniez Gaming started his YouTube channel in the early half of 2020. The YouTuber has worked hard over three years to create more than 650 videos. His content has clocked more than 39.331 million views in total, as the channel has accumulated close to 400k subscribers in this time frame.

The last few days have not been best for his channel, as he has remained inactive during this period. According to the details posted on Social Blade, the internet star has lost more than 1k subscribers and gained 53.876k views during the last 30 days.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised not to play the battle royale title. Instead, you play the MAX variant of the game.

