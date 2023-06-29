Monty Bhai’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Monty Bhai is one of the rising Free Fire content creators on YouTube who has capitalized on the game’s popularity and found success as a content creator on the video-sharing platform. Within a short time frame, his short videos on his channel have clicked with a massive audience, which has helped him quickly surpass the 879k subscriber count.

The YouTuber is also popular on Facebook and Instagram, where he possesses 10k and 22.9k followers, respectively. Here is a look at his Free Fire stats and other details.

What is Monty Bhai’s Free Fire ID?

Monty Bhai’s Free Fire ID is 255242791. The content creator is the leader of the Monty x Army guild, whose ID is 3025621949.

He is currently ranked Platinum IV and Diamond IV in BR-Ranked Season 33 and CS-Ranked Season 19, respectively. His stats in the battle royale title are as follows:

BR Career stats

Monty Bhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Monty Bhai has played 1171 solo matches and has been victorious 209 times, culminating in a win rate of 17.84%. He has taken down 3072 enemies, contributing to a K/D ratio of 3.19.

He has 1129 victories in 3651 duo matches, resulting in a win rate of 30.92%. He has scored 11440 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 4.54.

The content creator has 3398 wins in 8271 squad matches in Free Fire, adding up to a win rate of 41%. He has notched 33248 kills, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 6.82.

BR Ranked stats

Monty Bhai's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The Indian star has played five solo games in the game's current ranked season and remained undefeated only once, converting to a win rate of 20%. He has six eliminations, ensuring a K/D ratio of 1.50.

Monty Bhai has played one duo game but has failed to achieve even a single kill.

While in the squad matches, he has succeeded in six out of 13 matches, which boils down to a win rate of 46.15%. Monty Bhai has taken down 25 opponents in these matches, assimilating a K/D ratio of 3.57.

Note: The YouTuber’s stats were retrieved from the MAX version on the day of writing the article. The numbers will change as the content creator features in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Monty Bhai's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per estimates posted on Social Blade, Monty Bhai YouTube channel is expected to yield a monthly revenue between $3.1K and $49.5K. If the current viewership is extrapolated, the channel is expected to clock a revenue between $37.1K and $593.7K.

YouTube channel

Monty Bhai began his journey as a Free Fire content creator on YouTube in the latter part of 2022, and he is nearing one million subscribers within a year. He has a massive following on the platform and over 110 videos, resulting in more than 44 million views.

As per Social Blade, he has gained over 173k subscribers in the last 30 days alone, taking his total subscriber count to over 800k. During the same period, the channel received more than 12.369 million views.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is blocked in India, and due to the government-imposed restrictions, Indian users are advised not to play the MAX version of the battle royale title.

