Ms Rainbow's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, guild, and YouTube income in October 2022

Ms Rainbow is a prominent Free Fire content creator who plays in the game’s Middle East server. She is best known for her “Noob to Pro” series, in which she transforms an account from Noob to Pro by acquiring a variety of items.

Ms Rainbow currently has 1.94 million subscribers and over 297 million views on her eponymous YouTube channel. She also has more than 24k followers on Facebook, where she regularly streams the battle royale game.

Ms Rainbow’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Ms Rainbow’s Free Fire MAX ID is 620449826. She is the leader of the RAIN TEAM guild, whose ID number is 67277046.

She is currently ranked Heroic and Bronze I in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively. Her stats as of 8 October 2022 are listed below:

BR Career

Ms Rainbow's BR Career stats (Image via Social Blade)

Ms Rainbow has played 992 solo matches and secured 61 victories, translating to a win rate of 6.14%. She registered 1842 kills and 559 headshots in the mode for a K/D ratio of 1.98 and a headshot percentage of 30.35%.

The YouTuber has also won 90 of the 972 duo matches that she has played, resulting in a win rate of 9.25%. With 2512 frags and 1788 headshots to her name, she has a K/D ratio of 2.85 and a headshot percentage of 71.18%.

Ms Rainbow has competed in 2249 squad matches, winning 420 times and maintaining a win rate of 18.67%. She bagged 2416 eliminations and 615 headshots, making her K/D ratio 1.32 and her headshot percentage 25.46%.

BR Ranked

Ms Rainbow's BR Ranked stats (Image via Social Blade)

Ms Rainbow has played 13 solo matches in the ongoing ranked season of Free Fire MAX and won on four occasions, recording a win rate of 30.76%. She secured 131 kills and 39 headshots for a K/D ratio of 14.56 and a headshot percentage of 29.77%.

The content creator has also participated in 216 ranked squad matches and has 66 victories to her name, making her win rate 30.55%. With 311 kills and 99 headshots in the mode, she has a K/D ratio of 2.07 and a headshot percentage of 31.83%.

CS Career

Ms Rainbow's CS Career stats (Image via Social Blade)

Ms Rainbow has played 1359 matches in the Clash Squad mode of Free Fire MAX and emerged victorious 642 times, leading to a win rate of 47.24%. She registered 3933 kills and 1387 headshots, translating to a KDA of 1.12 and a headshot percentage of 35.27%.

Note: Ms Rainbow’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (8 October 2022). They will change as she plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Ms Rainbow’s YouTube earnings

Ms Rainbow’s earnings from her YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Ms Rainbow’s monthly and yearly earnings from her YouTube channel are $946-$15.1K and $11.4K-$181.7K, respectively.

Ms Rainbow’s YouTube channel

Ms Rainbow has been creating Free Fire content on YouTube for over three years. Her channel’s oldest video is from August 2019. She currently has 82 uploads on the channel. The most-watched video has a staggering 30 million views.

Ms Rainbow acquired 10k subscribers on her channel in the past month. The view count on her videos also rose by 3.785 million in the same period.

Poll : 0 votes