New Arvon pet in Free Fire MAX: Ability, how to get for free, and more

Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX have received plenty of new features via the November update. The OB37 patch introduced Zombie Hunt mode, Trogon shotgun, several weapon balance changes, gameplay adjustments, and more.

Along with plenty of additions, Garena has also introduced a new pet, Arvon, in FF and FF MAX. The adorable dinosaur-like pet has an impressive skill called Dinoculars, which allows players to detect the enemy's location within a specific range on the battlefield.

The following section will explore Arvon's skill, in-game price, level-ups, and more.

Everything about the new pet, Arvon, in Garena Free Fire MAX OB37

The new pet, Arvon, is available for free in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

As mentioned, Arvon's skill is known as Dinoculars, allowing gamers to detect opponents' locations during a match. The area of detection is 50m at the lowest skill level, while the results last for three seconds. However, the number of uses is limited to just one time per match at the first level.

Here are the level-ups that one can observe after upgrading Arvon after using Pet Food units:

First skill level (First pet level):

Duration of effects - Three seconds

Limit of use per match - One

Second skill level (Fifth pet level):

Duration of effects - Four seconds

Limit of use per match - Two

Third skill level (Seventh pet level):

Duration of effects - Six seconds

Limit of use per match - Three

Arvon is available in the game via the Dragon Awaken event (Image via Garena)

Currently, Arvon is not available for purchase in the store of Free Fire or Free Fire MAX, but one can expect its future price to be around 499 diamonds like most other pets. However, players can still grab Arvon in Free Fire MAX via the ongoing FFWS 2022-themed "Dragon Awaken" event.

Having started on November 17, 2022, the Dragon Awaken will last till December 1, leaving the players ample time to complete the featured tasks or requirements. One will need to acquire FFWS Shield Tokens, allowing them to unlock Arvon alongside several other in-game rewards.

Players can check out the daily missions of the event, which will allow them to earn FFWS Shield Tokens. Besides the featured tasks that reset daily, one can earn tokens at the end of each Battle Royale, Clash Squad, or Lone Wolf match, which they can use to awaken the dragon in the event.

Furthermore, the Pick 'n Win event also offers free FFWS Shield Tokens, which one can consider acquiring. The requirement to unlock Arvon's pet is 100 tokens, which will also award FFWS League Deck Crate and items at the lower level in the Dragon Awaken event's prize pool.

How to access the Dragon Awaken event's interface (Image via Garena)

Here's how to access the Dragon Awaken event in Garena Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Launch the latest version of the Free Fire MAX app on your smartphone, tablet, or PC/laptop.

Step 2: Sign in using your desired alternative.

Tip: Bind your guest account to ensure your in-game progress is being saved online.

Step 3: Tap the calendar icon and select the Dragon Awaken event under the FFWS 2022 tab.

Step 4: Tap "Go To" to redirect to the event's interface and view the missions.

Step 5: Complete the missions in the game and attain extra FFWS Shield Tokens through other methods to reach the requirements.

Step 6: Redeem Arvon and other rewards from the event.

