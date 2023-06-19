New Free Fire Change Your Fate event: How to get legendary items for cheap (MAX version)

A new Change Your Fate event was recently launched in Free Fire MAX. It allows you to obtain a large variety of collectibles, including outfits, backpacks, and loot boxes, at a heavily discounted rate. However, this discount percentage is not fixed and will vary from user to user.

Moreover, it is important to note that you can only obtain up to three items with the said discount. You will also have the option to switch the prize pool for a small fee.

Here is a detailed overview of the event in Free Fire MAX, alongside the exact procedure.

New Change Your Fate event added to Free Fire MAX

The Change Your Fate event has been added to the Indian server (Image via Garena)

The Change Your Fate event was incorporated into Free Fire MAX on June 19, 2023. You will continue to have access until June 26, 2023, at 3:59 am IST (GMT +5:30).

The event offers an opportunity to collect a range of items at discounted rates. You will automatically receive a random discount percentage and prize pool at first. You can then try your luck to get a new discount amount or alter the prize pool. The first attempt in both cases will be free, but subsequent changes will cost you nine diamonds each. You can pick three items from the prize pool and snag them at a discounted rate.

These are the rules of the ongoing Change Your Fate event (Image via Garena)

Procedure to obtain cheap rewards from the new Change Your Fate event

Here are the steps that you can follow to receive the rewards in your Free Fire MAX account from the new Change Your Fate event:

Step 1: After signing into your Free Fire MAX account, load the event section by clicking on the option in the top right corner.

You must select the event from the list of available ones (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once the event interface opens, you will receive a special discount percentage applicable to the entire prize pool.

You can try your luck and change the discount percentage. Additionally, you can spend diamonds to change the prize pool.

Step 3: Select the items you wish to acquire and then hit the Buy Now button. You will have to confirm the transaction to receive the items.

The items will be sent directly to the vault section, and it may take up to ten minutes for them to arrive. If you receive any cosmetics that you already own, then they'll be converted to FF Tokens. Additionally, there is no option to refund the purchase, so you will have to exercise caution as you complete the process.

If you have sufficient diamonds, then you should not waste this opportunity as such discounts are not available regularly in the battle royale game.

