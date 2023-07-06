New Free Fire MAX casual mode calendar released: List of upcoming modes

Garena constantly rotates new game modes in Free Fire MAX. This is done to deliver a better overall experience to players and keep the gameplay in the regular Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes from becoming monotonous. The developers recently released the casual mode calendar for July and August, providing a preview of what they have in store for players.

Currently, those looking for a different gameplay experience in Free Fire have the 5v5 Bomb Squad and Stronghold modes as options. Additionally, multiple new modes will slowly make their way to the battle royale title in the coming days. Here's everything that we know so far.

Garena releases new Free Fire MAX casual mode calendar for July and August

The developers posted the casual mode calendar in the news section of Free Fire MAX, which provides a detailed overview of what modes will be available in the battle royale game until August.

New Free Fire MAX Casual Mode Calendar (Image via Garena)

The list of events and their schedule is as follows:

Stronghold – From June 30 to July 20

Big Head 2.0 – From July 21 to August 10

Fist Fight – From July 7 to July 20

Color Hide and Seek – From July 7 to July 13

Color Spray – From July 14 to July 20

Duo Active Skill – From July 15 to July 23

Fort Feud – From July 21 to July 27

Mystery Town – From 28 to August 3

Usually, the release of a new game mode is accompanied by an event that incentivizes you to try it out. Generally, the rewards include a few gun crates and vouchers that you can earn upon completing a particular set of objectives related to playtime or participating in a particular number of matches in the mode.

How to play the new Free Fire MAX game modes

Here are the steps that you can follow to play the modes after they're released for the Free Fire MAX Indian server:

Step 1: Sign in to your Free Fire MAX account and open the mode selection menu. You may do this by pressing the option above the Start button.

The available modes in Free Fire MAX at the moment (Image via Garena)

Step 2: A long list of available game modes will be displayed on your screen. Select the mode by clicking the corresponding tile.

Step 3: Hit the start button to enjoy the particular game mode.

The current event requires you to play Stronghold mode (Image via Garena)

You can win some items by playing the new game modes. If you play the Stronghold mode for 30 minutes, you'll get a Gold Royale Voucher, Weapon Royale Voucher, and a gun crate alongside a Random Loadout Loot Crate.

In the Stronghold mode, your team has to capture the strongholds on the map to gain points. The stronghold will be under your control as long as no enemy is within the designated area. The team that reaches 300 points first or holds the highest number of points when the timer runs out will be declared victorious.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes