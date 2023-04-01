New Free Fire MAX Casual Mode calendar revealed: List of events, schedule, and more

Garena keeps Free Fire MAX players engaged by regularly introducing new game modes, preventing them from becoming bored with the traditional battle royale and clash squad modes. In the latest OB39 update, developers added several exciting modes to the game and released a Casual Mode calendar that outlines upcoming events until May 2023.

With these new modes and events, players can expect to have plenty of opportunities to enjoy Free Fire MAX in the coming months.

Garena reveals the Casual Mode calendar for Free Fire MAX India server

Garena has added a new Casual Mode calendar to the news section of the Free Fire MAX Indian server. Two of the listed modes, i.e., Pet Smash and Pet Mania, have already begun on March 31, 2023, and will continue for a few days in April.

As per the calendar, here is the list of casual modes that will be lined up for the coming months, alongside the exact dates:

Pet Smash (March 31, 2023, to April 13, 2023)

Pet Mania (March 31, 2023, to April 13, 2023)

Rampage United (April 7, 2023, to May 4, 2023)

Big Head (April 14, 2023, to May 11, 2023)

Coin Clash (April 21, 2023, to May 18, 2023)

The calendar within the game (Image via Garena)

How to play new Free Fire MAX game modes

You can play these modes by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Open the app and sign in to your FF account.

Step 2: Click on the mode selection option above the start button. A list of new game modes will be displayed on your screen.

You may select the mode and click the start button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select your preferred mode from the menu and hit the start button to begin matchmaking.

Events associated with new modes in Free Fire MAX

A new event for both modes has been incorporated (Image via Garena)

Generally, with the release of the new Free Fire MAX modes, Garena also brings attractive events to the table. As the Pet Mania and Pet Smash modes have been added to the game, the developers have added two separate events to incentivize users to engage in the modes.

Both of them require users to play the new modes for the stipulated duration to receive free Luck Royale vouchers that can be used in place of diamonds to make spins. The rewards for each of these are as follows:

Random Loadout Loot Crate – Play five minutes of Pet Smash/Pet Mania

1x Diamond Royale Voucher – Play 10 minutes of Pet Smash/Pet Mania

1x Weapon Royale Voucher – Play 20 minutes of Pet Smash/Pet Mania

1x Incubator Voucher – Play 30 minutes of Pet Smash/Pet Mania

