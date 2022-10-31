5 best Free Fire MAX top-up events released for Indian server in 2022

Top-up events are a recurring element of Free Fire MAX, and the Indian server generally always has at least one of these events going on at any time. These are excellent sources to earn free and exciting rewards by purchasing a particular number of diamonds before the event is live.

While all top-up events contribute to an increase in the value for money factor on in-app purchases, some of them are more beneficial than others since they provide better rewards overall while the purchase threshold is not set too high.

Best top-up events released in Free Fire MAX India server

5) Dragon Bite Top-Up

Dragon Bite Top-Up event interface (Image via Garena)

Dragon Bite was one of the recent top-up events on the Free Fire MAX Indian server. It was added on October 13, 2022, and featured three rewards, including the Dragon Bite Loot Box, Dragon Bite Backpack, and Gloo Wall – Dragon Bite.

Users can avail of all three items upon purchase of 500 diamonds until October 17, 2022, offering unmatched value. The dragon-themed items come with a red and yellow theme, offering an esthetically pleasing overall visual experience.

4) J.Biebs Top-Up

Free Fire x Justin Bieber was a key highlight of the game’s collaboration for its fifth-anniversary celebrations. Several themed cosmetics and events made their way into the MAX version, with J.Biebs Top-Up being one of them.

Players had to purchase 100 diamonds to get the Acoustic Serenade, while the Biebs Mural Gloo Wall was accessible upon purchase of 500 diamonds. The event was available until September 4, 2022, and many players availed the offer.

The Gloo Wall skin with the J.Biebs mural attracted many gamers overall, while the bat skin in the form of a guitar was not far behind.

3) BTS Top-Up

Winner Throw emote the best reward of the event (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX announced its partnership with BTS earlier this year, with crossover events available on the Indian server in March and April. The developers had also added a top-up event back then, which featured an exclusive Winner Throw emote and Motor Bike – Soldier Night.

All players had to do was purchase 300 diamonds by April 1, 2022, to receive the exclusive collaboration items. Cosmetics as part of the crossover are rarely available after the completion of the event; hence, it reflects a great offer.

2) Assassin’s Creed Top-Up and 2

Requirements of the first themed top-up event (Image via Garena)

Free Fire has had multiple collaborations this year, with one of the partnerships being with Assassin’s Creed. Two top-up events were incorporated on the Indian server. The first offered Hunter’s Blade and Creed Slay emote on purchasing a total of 200 and 500 diamonds.

After the end of the first top-up event, Garena released the next iteration on the Free Fire MAX India server. The Red Aquila Backpack and Leap of Fail emote were offered on a purchase of 500 diamonds. The event provided two exclusive Assassin’s Creed-themed emote and rewards that have not been reintroduced to date.

1) 100% Bonus Top-Up

100% Bonus Top-up event on Free Fire MAX is undoubtedly the best incentive individuals can get to acquire diamonds in the battle royale title. Essentially you receive double diamonds, which brings down the cost of in-game currency to half.

The event was available multiple times, including in May and August, and most recently in October 2022 (24-28). The bonus diamonds are capped at 1000; thus, gamers can purchase a pack worth INR 800 to receive 2060 diamonds (including the bonus).

Note: The choice of a top-up event is completely up to the individual, and what can seem like the best option to one person might not be the same for another. This list reflects the writer’s opinion.

