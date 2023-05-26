New Free Fire MAX MP40 Ring: Get Poker MP40 skins

The Ring-themed Luck Royales have become a popular source among the Free Fire MAX players to obtain attractive cosmetics, and as a result, the developers regularly bring such events into the game. The latest entrant on the Indian server is an MP40 Ring, relaunching the five coveted Poker MP40 gun skin collection once again.

This Luck Royale opens the door for the players who previously missed out on acquiring the themed skins. Interested users will have to spend diamonds to make spins and receive the rewards from a large prize. Here is a complete overview of the new event of the game.

The new MP40 Ring starts in Free Fire MAX, provides Poker MP40

The new MP40 Ring commenced on the Free Fire MAX Indian server on May 26, 2023, and the Luck Royale will provide Poker MP40 skins until June 8, 2023. Players can spend 20 diamonds to make one spin, while 10+1 spins will give a better deal at 200 diamonds.

In both cases, they will draw the rewards from the following prize pool:

The prize pool of the newly launched MP40 Ring (Image via Garena)

MP40 – Eternal Diamond

MP40 – Royal Flush

MP40 – Blazing Heart

MP40 – Flashing Spade

Purple Aura Token

2x Purple Aura Token

3x Purple Aura Token

5x Purple Aura Token

10x Purple Aura Token

The interesting part of the event is that if players do not get their desired gun skin, they may even use the Purple Aura Tokens to exchange for various items. The options available in the Exchange section of Free Fire MAX MP40 Ring are as follows:

The exchange section of the Luck Royale (Image via Garena)

MP40 – Flashing Spade: 250x Purple Aura Tokens

MP40 – Royal Flush: 250x Purple Aura Tokens

MP40 – Eternal Diamond: 225x Purple Aura Tokens

MP40 – Blazing Heart: 200x Purple Aura Tokens

MP40 – Dreamy Club: 175x Purple Aura Tokens

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: July 31, 2023): 8x Purple Aura Tokens

MA41 – Wild Carnival Weapon Loot Crate: 6x Purple Aura Tokens

Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Purple Aura Tokens

Armor Crate: 1x Purple Aura Token

Steps to get Poker MP40 in Free Fire MAX

Here are the steps that you may follow to receive the exclusive gun skins from the newly launched Ring Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access the Luck Royale area of the game by clicking on the option from the menu on the left side of the screen.

Select Poker MP40 from the available options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: From the list of available events, select the Poker MP40 option and load the new event interface.

Step 3: Spend diamonds from the wallet to make spins to either receive the gun skin or accumulate enough Tokens.

Step 4: If you have not received the gun skin, you may access the exchange section of the store by clicking the button on the top right corner.

Step 5: Select the preferred item and click the “Exchange” button.

You will receive the cosmetic in their account once you confirm the action.

