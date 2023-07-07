New Free Fire TRAP Ring: Get TRAP Chroma Selected Bundles and more rewards (MAX version)

The new TRAP Ring has finally made its way into Free Fire MAX, bringing the Chroma Selected Bundles to the game. Alongside these outfits, you also have access to a themed Katana skin, Backpack skin, Avatar, and Banner. Like other ring-based events in the title, you will have to make spins using diamonds to have a shot at the prize pool.

This event will last for two weeks, and you can try your luck at getting two unique costumes – TRAP Chromablack and TRAP Chromawhite. Both showcase special effects when you're sprinting, knocking down an enemy, and switching weapons.

New Trap Ring featuring Chroma Selected Bundles in Free Fire MAX available until July 20, 2023

The new Trap Ring commenced in Free Fire MAX on July 7, 2023, and will remain active until July 20, 2023. Each spin in the event will cost 20 diamonds, whereas a collection of 10 +1 spins will cost 200 diamonds.

After making a spin, a random reward from the following prize pool will be drawn:

T.R.A.P Chromablack Bundle

T.R.A.P Chromawhite Bundle

T.R.A.P Chromaburn Backpack

Katana – T.R.A.P. Chromalight

Chromatic T.R.A.P Banner

Chromatic T.R.A.P Avatar

1x Universal Ring Token

2x Universal Ring Tokens

3x Universal Ring Tokens

5x Universal Ring Tokens

10x Universal Ring Tokens

You are not guaranteed to receive the themed costume bundles in a given number of spins. If you are lucky, you can get both of them for as low as 40 diamonds, i.e., two spins. However, it may even take you thousands of diamonds to obtain the costumes.

You can exchange the tokens (Image via Garena)

However, you can always exchange the Universal Ring Token for the rewards available in the prize pool and other things:

T.R.A.P Chromablack Bundle – 225x Universal Ring Token

T.R.A.P Chromawhite Bundle – 175x Universal Ring Token

Katana – T.R.A.P. Chromalight – 75x Universal Ring Token

T.R.A.P Chromaburn Backpack – 75x Universal Ring Token

Chromatic T.R.A.P Banner – 25x Universal Ring Token

Chromatic T.R.A.P Avatar – 25x Universal Ring Token

Name Change Card – 40x Universal Ring Token

Room Card (1 Match) – 10x Universal Ring Token

Moonlight Ballad (Kingfisher + Desert Eagle) Weapon Loot Crate – 8x Universal Ring Token

Wasteland Weapon Loot Crate – 8x Universal Ring Token

Wraith Patrol (Bizon + PARAFAL) Weapon Loot Crate – 8x Universal Ring Token

M4A1 – Wild Carnival Weapon Loot Crate – 8x Universal Ring Token

1x Magic Cube Fragment – 3x Universal Ring Token

If you do not want to cash your Universal Ring Tokens, you can save them for subsequent ring-based events.

How to access Trap Ring in Free Fire MAX

Go to the event and spend diamonds to get the rewards (Image via Garena)

Follow the steps below to access the Trap Ring in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and click the Diamond Events option.

Step 2: Next, tap the “Obtain” button to navigate to the Trap Ring.

Step 3: You can finally make the spins to get the rewards from the prize pool.

If you have sufficient diamonds to spend, utilizing them at this event will be worth it.

