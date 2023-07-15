New Play Color Spray event in Free Fire MAX: Get free Weapon Loot Crate, Gold Royale Voucher, and more

The constant introduction of new events in Free Fire MAX is one of the primary reasons behind the game's massive player base. The events generally feature tasks that players can complete to get free rewards. One such event is "Play Color Spray," which requires participants to play the Color Spray game mode for a specific time duration.

The event will last for one week, and players can match its requirements to get a free Weapon Loot Crate, Gold Royale Voucher, and Random Loadout Crate.

Garena adds a new Play Color Spray event to Free Fire MAX, offering free Weapon Loot Crate and more

Garena added Play Color Spray to Free Fire MAX on July 14, 2023. As mentioned earlier, the event encourages players to try out the Color Spray game mode. It will last for around one week, and the requirements are pretty simple to meet.

Here are the exact requirements and the associated rewards that players can receive from the newly commenced event:

Play five minutes of the Color Spray game mode: Random Loadout Loot Crate

Play 10 minutes of the Color Spray game mode: Gold Royale Voucher (Expiring on July 31, 2023)

Play 20 minutes of the Color Spray game mode: Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate or Titanium Weapon Loot Crate

As these specifications are cumulative, participants must only play the mode for 20 minutes to get all the rewards.

Random Loadout Crate provides a random loadout item (Image via Garena)

After players finish the tasks, they can claim the rewards from the event. The Random Loadout Loot Crate will offer them a random loadout item, whereas the Gold Royale Voucher can be utilized in the specific Luck Royale. The Weapon Loot Crates, on the other hand, contain the following items:

Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

FAMAS – Kpop Stardom

UMP – Kpop Stardom

MGL140 – Kpop Stardom

Kar98k – Kpop Stardom

Titanium Weapon Loot Crate

MP40 Titanium

UMP Steel Winds

M14 Silver Bullet

M79 Divine Explosion

Players may receive either the permanent variants of the skins mentioned above or the trials.

Steps to claim rewards from the Play Color Spray event in Free Fire MAX

Follow the steps below to retrieve the rewards from the Play Color Spray event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Start by opening Free Fire MAX. Head to the Event section by clicking its icon on the screen's left side.

Claim the rewards by going to the particular event (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Find the "Play Color Spray" event under the "Events" tab. The rewards will appear on the screen.

Step 3: You can now claim the rewards and use them for relevant purposes.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.