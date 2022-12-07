New Underworld Wish event starts in Free Fire MAX, provides Buried Purpledust Bundle and more

Free Fire MAX has been receiving a steady influx of new content, including both cosmetics and events. The Underworld Collection is the latest addition, and it was presented in the Underworld Wish event, which kicked off today (December 7).

This new event presents a tempting opportunity to acquire unique outfits, gun skins, and other items. These rewards are not free, and players must spend diamonds to stand a chance of receiving them.

Read through for a detailed overview of the new event in Free Fire MAX.

Underworld Wish event in Free Fire MAX

The new Underworld Wish event featuring the Underworld Collection was flagged off on the Indian server on December 7, 2023, and will run until December 13, 2023. During this phase, you must spend diamonds to make a wish and subsequently get the rewards.

A single wish will cost 20 diamonds, while a pack of 10+1 wishes can be made by spending 200 diamonds. While there is no guarantee of obtaining a particular reward, you may receive one of the following items randomly from the prize pool:

The prize pool includes lot of items (Image via Garena)

Buried Purpledust Bundle

Buried Neonfire Bundle

Shadow Sickle

Buried Purpledust Backpack

Kord – Goldrim Tribute

M1014 – Violet Terror

Mystic Evil (Top)

Mystic Evil (Bottom)

Mystic Evil (Shoes)

Mystic Evil (Head)

Mystic Evil (Mask)

Skeleton Magician Mask (Red)

Skeleton Magician Mask (Gold)

Pumpkin Monster

Batwings

Welcome to the Circus

Skull

Catastrophe Bringer

The Tale of the Dead

The Laser Beam

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: January 31, 2023)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: January 31, 2023)

Futuristic (SCAR + MP40) Weapon Loot Crate

Lightning Strike (MP40) Weapon Loot Crate

Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate

Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate

50x Universal Fragment

Summon Airdrop

Pet Food

The two bundles are certainly the event's focal point, and you may have to spend a few hundred diamonds to acquire them.

Steps to make a wish in the new Free Fire MAX event and receive the bundle

You may follow the guide given below to attain the rewards from the new event:

Click the go-to button to access the event interface (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Access your Free Fire MAX account and open the Underworld Wish event interface.

You may click on the go-to button under the corresponding event tab currently placed in the news section.

Make the desired number of spins to receive diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once the event interface opens, make the preferred number of wishes.

Step 3: You must continue spending diamonds until you receive the outfit.

After obtaining the outfit, these will be delivered directly to your vault. You may equip it from there. This event presents an option for players to get rare cosmetics and those with a few thousand diamonds can certainly avail this opportunity.

