New Underworld Wish event starts in Free Fire MAX, provides Buried Purpledust Bundle and more

Free Fire MAX has been receiving a steady influx of new content, including both cosmetics and events. The Underworld Collection is the latest addition, and it was presented in the Underworld Wish event, which kicked off today (December 7).
This new event presents a tempting opportunity to acquire unique outfits, gun skins, and other items. These rewards are not free, and players must spend diamonds to stand a chance of receiving them.
Read through for a detailed overview of the new event in Free Fire MAX.
Underworld Wish event in Free Fire MAX
The new Underworld Wish event featuring the Underworld Collection was flagged off on the Indian server on December 7, 2023, and will run until December 13, 2023. During this phase, you must spend diamonds to make a wish and subsequently get the rewards.
A single wish will cost 20 diamonds, while a pack of 10+1 wishes can be made by spending 200 diamonds. While there is no guarantee of obtaining a particular reward, you may receive one of the following items randomly from the prize pool:
- Buried Purpledust Bundle
- Buried Neonfire Bundle
- Shadow Sickle
- Buried Purpledust Backpack
- Kord – Goldrim Tribute
- M1014 – Violet Terror
- Mystic Evil (Top)
- Mystic Evil (Bottom)
- Mystic Evil (Shoes)
- Mystic Evil (Head)
- Mystic Evil (Mask)
- Skeleton Magician Mask (Red)
- Skeleton Magician Mask (Gold)
- Pumpkin Monster
- Batwings
- Welcome to the Circus
- Skull
- Catastrophe Bringer
- The Tale of the Dead
- The Laser Beam
- Cube Fragment
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: January 31, 2023)
- Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: January 31, 2023)
- Futuristic (SCAR + MP40) Weapon Loot Crate
- Lightning Strike (MP40) Weapon Loot Crate
- Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate
- Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate
- 50x Universal Fragment
- Summon Airdrop
- Pet Food
The two bundles are certainly the event's focal point, and you may have to spend a few hundred diamonds to acquire them.
Steps to make a wish in the new Free Fire MAX event and receive the bundle
You may follow the guide given below to attain the rewards from the new event:
Step 1: Access your Free Fire MAX account and open the Underworld Wish event interface.
You may click on the go-to button under the corresponding event tab currently placed in the news section.
Step 2: Once the event interface opens, make the preferred number of wishes.
Step 3: You must continue spending diamonds until you receive the outfit.
After obtaining the outfit, these will be delivered directly to your vault. You may equip it from there. This event presents an option for players to get rare cosmetics and those with a few thousand diamonds can certainly avail this opportunity.