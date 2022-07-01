Free Fire: How to download the OB34 update on Android and iOS devices

Since the game's launch, Garena has released constant updates for Free Fire to keep the game fresh and enjoyable for players. A new version is made available every two months, which brings a new set of features for the players to enjoy in the game.

In May, Garena launched the OB34 iteration of the battle royale title. This resulted in the introduction of a variety of new content in the game. To download the same, players on the Android platform will have to utilize the APK file, while those on the iOS devices will need to use the Apple App Store.

This article serves as a detailed guide on the download procedure for the most recent Free Fire OB34 version.

Note: With a ban being placed on Garena Free Fire, users should not play the game on their devices. However, with FF MAX not being suspended, it can be played.

How to download Free Fire OB34 version on Android and iOS (step-by-step guide)

Android

Players can complete the following steps to download the game on their Android devices:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store application and search for ‘Free Fire.’

Step 2: Numerous results may appear in the search. Please select the relevant one.

Step 3: Tap on the ‘Install’ option to start the download procedure. The game will soon be downloaded and installed on your device.

iOS

Players on the iOS platform can complete the following steps to get the OB34 version of the game:

Step 1: Open the Apple App Store application on your device.

Step 2: Use the search bar to find the game in the app store.

Step 3: Tap on the download option to start the procedure for the OB34 update’s installation.

Note: To download the game on either of the platforms, players must ensure that sufficient storage space is available on their devices. If a pre-existing version is already installed on their device, they will find an ‘Update’ option instead.

Features of the OB34 update

Below are some of the key features that the developers introduced with the Free Fire OB34 update:

Adjustment in the ability of multiple characters

Ranked system changes

New firearm – M24

Changes in numerous weapons

New pet Finn introduced

Craftland changes and improvements

El Pastelo map (Bomb Squad 5 vs 5 game mode)

Readers can find the detailed patch notes of the update here.

