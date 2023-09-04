Free Fire India delayed, Garena updates players on localizing issues

In a surprising turn of events, Garena has decided to postpone Free Fire India's release by a few more weeks. The Singapore-based company has not provided fans with a new release date for the exclusive version. Additionally, the developer has cited that it is taking time to finetune gameplay and complete the localization of the experience.

During a previous press conference in late August, the developer announced the game's release for September 5, 2023. However, this unexpected development has shocked the entire community. As a result of the delay, the fans will have to wait for a few weeks before they finally get to experience their favourite battle royale title once again.

Garena postpones Free Fire India's release

Just a day before Free Fire India's initially scheduled release date, Garena has revealed that the game will be postponed by a few weeks. The developer addressed the situation in a recent post on its official social media handles, where it also expressed gratitude to fans for the overwhelming response that the game's announcement had received.

The post read:

"To ensure we can offer the best possible experience to all of our Free Fire India fans from the start, we will postpone the launch by a few more weeks. In addition to refining the gameplay, we are taking some time to fully complete our localization of the Free Fire India experience. We would like to thank our Free Fire India community for your support, and hope that you will bear with us while we work on bringing you the ultimate battle royale experience."

As mentioned earlier, the developer has not shed any light on the new release date for the battle royale title. Thus, at the moment, it remains unclear when Free Fire India will return to the Indian market.

Free Fire India changes announced

Several changes are going to take place with the launch of the game (Image via Garena)

Garena has partnered with Yotta, a Hiranandani Group company and a Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology empanelled Cloud Service Provider, to ensure data security.

Additionally, checks have been put into place to ensure safe and healthy gameplay. These changes include OTP verification for minors, virtual game announcements, spending limits for underage users, playtime limits, break reminders, and more.

Garena announces MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

Garena also revealed MS Dhoni as Free Fire India's brand ambassador alongside the game's announcement. As part of this collaboration, Thala, a character based on the cricketing giant, will make his way to the game. Recently, the themed items were also leaked on the internet.

Furthermore, the game's announcement video also features several famous sportspersons, including Sunil Chhetri, Saina Nehwal, Leander Paes, and Rahul Chaudhari.

