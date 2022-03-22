Free Fire MAX OB33 update APK release date, time, and maintenance details for India (expected)

Free Fire MAX updates have long been a source of contention in the community. The conversation begins days before the patch's release, with the commencement of the Advance Server, which gives gamers a preview of what is to come with the actual update.

The upcoming OB33 update is expected to include various character reworks, as well as certain game-changing features, such as Link, that have sparked a fresh feeling of excitement. The wait will soon be over as speculations indicate that the patch is on the horizon.

Note: This is just an expected date based on the speculations and thus must be taken with a pinch of salt. Garena is yet to announce an official release date.

Free Fire MAX OB33 update

Expected release date and time

The Clash Squad season in the game will be ending in three days (Image via Garena)

Most avid Free Fire MAX fans are aware that many of the previous updates were rolled out just a day before the end of the given ranked Clash Squad season. Thus, speculations are rife in the community about the patch being released on 23 March 2022, given that the Clash Squad season will end on 24 March 2022.

On second thought, it is essential to note that Garena has not released an official word on the patch, which has sparked much discussion in the community.

Although there is no set timing for the distribution of the update, it is often accessible for download to players a few hours after the commencement of the scheduled server maintenance. Based on these calculations, the release time for the OB33 update is estimated to be between 10.30 am IST and 11.30 am IST (GMT +5:30).

Maintenance

Server maintenance is implemented to provide a seamless transition to the current version. It lasts a few hours, during which players cannot access the game despite installing the update.

For the OB32 update, the maintenance started at 9.30 am IST, and the servers came back up at 5.00 pm IST (GMT +5:30). Similar maintenance timings can be expected for this patch, and there is no workaround for this except to wait for the servers to come back up.

Revealed features

The developers have not released the patch notes for the Free Fire OB33 update yet but have revealed a bunch of new features, which include:

New Link System

Steffie and A124's ability reworked

Rafael and Nikita's ability improved

New G36 assault rifle

Weapon balance

New Clash Squad season

Players can read more about these individual features and changes here.

