Free Fire MAX OB35 update: 5th Anniversary event, new character, and release date for India

Free Fire MAX's OB35 update is on the horizon, and players only have a small wait before they get to see all of the new features that Garena has planned. They may already know the specifics because of the Advance Server that took place a few days ago.

Recently, the developers disclosed the release date of the upcoming version during an in-game event. Apart from this, they've also begun publishing sneak peeks of the new features on the game's social media accounts.

The following section details the OB35 update's release date, the 5th-anniversary event, and the new character.

All known information about the Free Fire MAX OB35 update

Release date

20 July is the date mentioned by the developers (Image via Garena)

A new event calendar for 'Battle in Style' was added to Free Fire MAX a few days ago, and it specifies the day of the game's OB35 update. According to the same, the exact release date for the new version is 20 July, which is only a week away.

On the day of the release, a maintenance break will take place just before the update becomes available. Usually, this runs for over eight hours, and the expected timings for it are as follows:

Start time: 9.00 am - 9:30 am IST (UTC +5:30)

End time: 5.00 pm - 6.00 pm IST (UTC +5:30

New character

Details about Justin Bieber's character (Image via Garena)

Following the update, a character based on Justin Bieber will be released as part of the 5th-anniversary celebrations in August. Details about him have already been disclosed on the game's website, and they are as follows:

Name: J.Biebs

Description: J.Biebs dedicates his life and uses his singing to reunite the world.

Ability: Silent Sentinel

At the base level of the Silent Sentinel ability, players and allies within six meters can spend their EP to block 7% of damage. The EP deducted from allies will be added to the user's EP.

At the max level of the ability, the distance will be 12 meters, and the percentage of damage blocked will rise to 15% EP.

5th-anniversary event

The 5th anniversary collaboration (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire x Justin Bieber collaboration is set to take place in August, coinciding with the 5th-anniversary events and celebrations. The well-known singer will release an exclusive song and host the first ever in-game performance in the battle royale title.

The concert will take place on 27 August, which will be the peak day of the Free Fire 5th anniversary festivities. It is expected that in-game content will begin to flow a few weeks before the peak day, implying that events will begin around mid-August.

Note: The developers are yet to announce the date of the 5th-anniversary celebrations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far