Free Fire OB30 update expected release date, new characters, guns, and pet details explained

With every Free Fire update, new features are added to enhance the overall experience for players. They eagerly anticipate the OB30 version following the positive response to the last patch, the OB29 update, launched in early August.

The Advance Server for the OB30 Advance Server started a few days back and provided gamers with an opportunity to test out the various upcoming features. The excitement surrounding the forthcoming update has grown even more as a result of its commencement.

Expected release date and features of Free Fire OB30 update

The Clash Squad season in Free Fire ends on 29 September (Image via Free Fire)

The next Free Fire update could be released on 28 or 29 September. This is following the fact that Garena has previously rolled out the updates a day before the end of the Clash Squad season..

The Gold Royale in the game will be ending in 18 days (Image via Free Fire)

On top of this, the Gold Royale starts on the day of the update. The ongoing one ends in 18 days, i.e., 29 September.

During the day of the patch, the servers will be down for some time for maintenance, following which users will be able to enjoy the latest version.

Features of Free Fire OB30 Advance Server

Mystery characters

Two mystery characters have been added to the game:

1) Ability - Memory Mist

Memory Mist is the name of the passive ability (Image via Free Fire)

After killing an opponent, this ability will show the whereabouts of other enemies at a specific distance. At the initial level, it detects adversaries within 25m, which rises to 50m at level 6. Teammates will also be informed of the ability’s locations.

2) Ability - Buzzer Beater

Buzzer Beater is the ability of the second mystery character (Image via Free Fire)

Upon surviving combat, the passive skill, Buzzer Beater, recovers health points. At the first level, users will recover 5 HP, subsequently increasing to 30 HP.

Pet - Agent Hop

Agent Hop is the name of the pet (Image via Free Fire)

If players have the new pet, Agent Hop, equipped, they will receive EP every time the Safe Zone shrinks. Later, this EP converts to HP when it isn’t full.

Guns

Treatment Shotgun is one of the weapons added (Image via Free Fire)

Two new weapons are also present in the OB30 Advance Server named “Treatment Shogun” and “Treatment Sniper.” They will increase the HP of the teammates when they are shot at

Treatment Sniper is also added to the OB30 Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

Apart from these, several other features have been added, and users can read about them by clicking here.

Note: Not all features from the Advance Server are added to Free Fire with the official update.

