Free Fire OB34 Advance Server release date and complete schedule

Free Fire's success has primarily been attributed to the developers' consistent efforts to roll out the updates in recent years. With new features and content being released every two months, the developers never fail to excite their devoted fanbase, making it even more engaging and enjoyable.

The excitement around the update starts to build with the announcement of the Advance Server, as it provides an overview of the content that Garena might release with the patch. It also serves as a platform for the developers to test new features and fix all bugs and glitches to provide an equitable experience.

However, Advance Server's exclusivity and limited access have elevated its significance to an entirely new level in the community. The developers recently revealed the details of the new OB34 Advance Server, which has triggered a fresh wave of curiosity among players.

Note: Due to the government-imposed ban on Free Fire, gamers from India are advised not to participate in the battle royale title. On the other hand, they can play Free Fire MAX as it is not on the list of banned applications.

Free Fire OB34 Advance Server timeline and other details

The timeline for Advance Server (Image via Garena)

The timeline for the Free Fire OB34 Advance Server has been updated on the official website, and specifics for the same are as follows:

Server open: 12 May 2022

Server close: 23 May 2022

Gamers can download the client on the day the server goes live, which is on 12 May. However, due to limited slots on the client, all players will require a unique one-time-use Activation Code, which is essential for accessing the client. The only way to receive the Activation Code is to register before its commencement.

However, registrations have not yet started, and gamers who wish to participate in the Advance Server should follow the steps outlined below to register once it commences:

Step 1: First, users must access the Advance Server website.

Fill in the details (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they should sign in through Facebook or Google. Subsequently, they will be asked to provide additional details like their mobile number and email id.

Step 3: As soon as the registration is complete, players can download the Free Fire OB34 Advance Server once it is released using the same account.

It is important to note that registration does not guarantee an Activation Code.

Edited by Shaheen Banu