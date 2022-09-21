Free Fire OB36 maintenance and update schedule for India (MAX version)

Updates always generate significant hype in the Free Fire MAX community, with players actively looking forward to new releases from Garena. Today, the OB36 version has been made available, bringing many unique features, including a brand new character and more.

Just like all other patch days, a maintenance period is required to ensure a seamless transition to the game's next edition. Once it's complete, users will be able to access the new version and enjoy the latest additions and features.

Details about the OB36 update's maintenance and release are provided below.

Maintenance schedule and more details of Free Fire OB36 update (MAX version)

Maintenance

The maintenance break of Free Fire MAX OB36 update runs till 5:10 PM IST (Image via Garena)

For the past few hours today, Free Fire MAX's Indian server has been undergoing maintenance for the OB36 update, and it is projected that this maintenance will continue until the evening. Given below is a breakdown of the precise times mentioned within the game:

Start of maintenance: 21 September, 9:30 am IST

End of maintenance: 21 September, 5:10 pm IST

Accordingly, players cannot access the game's servers until the maintenance period is complete. They will have to wait until the allotted time to experience the latest update's content.

Update schedule

The update has already started rolling out and gamers may download it (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Free Fire MAX OB36 update is already rolling out, and users can now download it onto their devices once it is made available to them. Gamers with iOS devices must access the Apple App Store, while those who use Android-based mobiles must visit the Google Play Store.

Even if players have successfully downloaded the update, they will not be able to access the game's features and content until 5:10 pm IST today.

Update rewards

Rewards available to the players after downloading the OB36 update (Image via Garena)

A few days ago, a preview of the brand new event 'Login After Patch' was added to the Indian server. This essentially provided users with a sneak peek at the rewards they will be able to claim after the patch's release.

This particular event will run between 21 September and 25 September, with the only requirement being that players have to login daily. The list of rewards includes:

Get 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers and 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers: Sign in one day

Sign in one day Get 1x Futuristic Weapon Loot Crate: Sign in two days

Sign in two days Get 1x Gold Royale Voucher: Sign in three days

Sign in three days Get 1x Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate: Sign in four days

Sign in four days Get 1x Incubator Voucher: Sign in five days

After the completion of the ongoing maintenance period, fans can dive into the game to start receiving Vouchers for free.

