Free Fire OB37 update maintenance schedule, server downtime, and release time

After experiencing a few of the upcoming features during the Free Fire OB37 Advance Server a few days ago, there is a sense of excitement among players. They have eagerly awaited the patch’s release since the special client concluded.

Fortunately, this wait will conclude very soon, as the Free Fire OB37 update will be released on November 16, 2022. Fans can finally get access to new pets, a weapon, an item, new modes, and more.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Due to government-imposed restrictions on this battle royale title, Indian players should avoid downloading or playing the game. Instead, they can play the MAX variant of the title, which is not among the banned applications.

Free Fire OB37 update is scheduled to go live on November 16, 2022

Due to the extensive maintenance accompanying each patch, the day of the update is typically fairly dull for Free Fire players. Regardless, if you have a new patch installed, you will not be able to play the game during this time.

The developers have posted the schedule for this maintenance on the region-specific social media handle of the battle royale title. Details about the same are as follows:

Start time: November 16, 2022, at 4:00 am (GMT +0)

End time: November 16, 2022, at 11:10 am (GMT +0)

The exact schedule for the upcoming maintenance will vary slightly depending on the server you are on. However, the patch is generally released after the break starts. Based on the previous patches, the Free Fire OB37 update may go live at around 6:00 am (GMT +0).

You may update to the latest version directly through the Google Play Store or Apple App Store when available. However, even after downloading the patch, you will have to wait out this maintenance period; otherwise, you will receive an error message informing you that the servers will be ready soon.

Announced features

List of features revealed on the Indian server (image via Garena)

Garena has announced the highlights of the new OB37 update on the Free Fire MAX India server, and the same will also be added to the regular version. The feature-rich patch will bring in the following:

New PVE mode: Zombie Hunt

New weapon – Trogon (Features two modes – Grenade Launcher and Shotgun)

New item – Travel quickly over quick distance and has a 4-time use limit

Cheaper character upgrade

Lower cost to unlock skill slots

Weapon adjustments

New Arvon pet

Load out option in Clash Squad mode (Eight options available to the individuals)

Bomb Squad 5v5 (No more knockdown)

Weapon Master System

Social Island football

Players will also receive additional rewards on the other side of the patch. These items vary depending on the server but are set to include vouchers and more.

Poll : 0 votes