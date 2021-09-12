Free Fire redeem code for 12th September 2021: How to claim Justice Fighter loot crate reward today

Free Fire players have a variety of items at their disposal like gun skins, costumes, characters, and more. These items are highly sought after by users, and not all of them are free. Gamers must typically pay diamonds to obtain them, which is not always a viable option considering that the currency can only be purchased.

The redeem code offers the best alternative to players as these need to be claimed from the official website.

Free Fire redeem code for today (12 September 2021)

1x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: H87Q8WPFYZHM

Rewards: 1x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate

This is working at the time of writing. Hence, users need to redeem it as soon as possible.

This code is specifically for US, SAC, and NA and will only work for users with an account in these servers. Players from elsewhere will be facing an error message stating that the code is not for their region.

A guide on using Free Fire redeem codes

Step 1: Players must visit the official Rewards Redemption Site to use the redeem code and claim the rewards.

There are multiple options provided to sign in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, they are required to log in using the method linked to their Free Fire account.

If players have a guest account, they cannot use the redeem code and would first bind it.

Copy H87Q8WPFYZHM in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After the login process is complete, gamers can paste the code mentioned above and tap on the “Confirm” option to claim the rewards.

1x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate can be claimed from mail (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: A pop-up will show on the players' screen stating that the redemption was successful. Next, they can boot up Free Fire and head to the in-game mail section to claim the rewards.

Rewards for the Free Fire redeem code are usually sent immediately. However, it can take up to a duration of 24 hours to complete the process

Gun crate can reward permanent or trial skins depending on the player’s luck. They may receive the following skin:

AWM – Justice Fighter

M60 – Justice Fighter

UMP – Justice Fighter

AK – Justice Fighter

If there is an error message, players will not be able to collect the rewards as the code might have expired.

