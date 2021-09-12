What is the Free Fire ID of Badge 99? In-game stats, monthly earnings, and real name revealed

Bharat, popularly known in the Indian Free Fire community as Badge 99, is a content creator for EsportsXo. He frequently posts gameplay videos on his YouTube channels.

His primary channel, Badge 99, boasts 7.61 million subscribers. Meanwhile, his second channel, Badge99 Live, has 1.3 million subscribers.

Badge 99’s ID and stats in Free Fire

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID is 317768081. His Free Fire stats (as of September 12, 2021) are provided below:

Lifetime stats

Badge 99 has a K/D ratio of 3.33 in the lifetime squad mode (Image via Free Fire)

Badge 99 has won 1519 of the 8725 squad matches he has played so far, translating to a win rate of 17.40%. He bagged 24017 kills in this mode, making his K/D ratio 3.33.

The YouTuber has also played 2009 duo matches, winning 187 of them and registering a win rate of 9.30%. He eliminated 4350 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.39 in this mode.

Badge 99 has featured in 1151 solo games and has recorded 84 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 7.29%. He has 2848 kills in these matches and boasts a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

Badge 99 has played very few ranked games in the ongoing season (Image via Free Fire)

Badge 99 has competed in 5 ranked squad matches in Free Fire Season 23 but is yet to record a victory. With 15 kills in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 3.

The content creator is yet to play a ranked solo or duo match this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as Badge 99 plays more matches in Free Fire.

Badge 99’s income

Badge 99's income from his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to a report on Social Blade, the Badge 99 YouTube channel generates a monthly income of $12.2K - $194.4K. Meanwhile, it generates between $145.8K - $2.3M per year.

Badge 99’s YouTube channel

The first video on Badge 99’s primary YouTube channel was uploaded in January 2019. There are now more than 350 videos on the channel. The videos have a combined 866 million views.

Badge 99's primary channel had around 955K subscribers in October 2019. It now has a staggering 7.6 million subscribers. It garnered 350K subscribers and 48.6 million views in the last 30 days.

